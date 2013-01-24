- Your post-natal notes and your birth plan
- Coins for the vending machines (most maternity units provide a parking permit for labor)
- Phone chargers and batteries for your camera
- Slippers or thick socks and a dressing gown
- Two or three knee-length cotton nighties or long t-shirts for labor and after – not white and preferably front-opening for breastfeeding
- Old undies or disposable knickers and maternity pads (two or three packs), plus a couple of feeding bras
- Basic toiletries kit – toothbrush, toothpaste, hairbrush, hair bands, face wipes, lip salve, moisturizer, make up, tissues
- Patterned towel and patterned pillow and pillowcase (patterned laundry won’t get put in the hospital laundry)
- Breast pads
- Ear plugs – post-natal wards can be noisy and ear plugs will help you sleep when someone else is able to watch your baby
- Glasses, contact lenses, contact lens solution
- Baby feeding diary / notepad and pen
- A stash of snacks, energy drinks and a small amount of money
- Some clothes to go home in – you probably won’t need any more
- Optional extras – such as an iPod and speakers (check this is OK with the unit), massage lotion, items to help pass the time like a magazine or book.