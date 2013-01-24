Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Keeping healthy in those final weeks

     

    For most mums-to-be, the final stretch of pregnancy is the toughest. These last few weeks can feel like they go on and on…and on. With the toll it takes on your body simple everyday tasks, like tying your shoelaces or just walking up the stairs can feel like mammoth tasks.

     

    Preparing for yor baby’s arrival

     

    Your baby could arrive any day now. Keeping your hospital bag packed and with you at all times is key. If you go out for the day, store it in the trunk of your car and make sure your partner or family support have their mobile with them in case that call comes in!

     

    Use these final days to get the last few things on your to-do list ticked off. If you haven't yet, you can put together your preferences now using the Birth Plan tool available on Pregnancy+.

    Places to avoid

     

    With labour imminent, you’ll probably want to stay closer to home. Long car journeys should be avoided, and probably aren’t very appealing anyway! Striking a balance between staying close to home and avoiding boredom is best. You could invite friends over for the day or look at something new to do in your neighbourhood.

     

    Make sure you have your phone with you and fully charged at all times so you can call your someone as soon as your first contractions hit. Ensure you have good phone coverage, if you can. No one wants to be off on a countryside walk only to have contractions start without a mobile reception.

    Take it easy

     

    Most importantly, take it easy – don’t overdo it! No heavy-lifting or rearranging the furniture. Swap the mountain hikes for leisurely strolls and be sure to get plenty of rest. Your labour could start tonight, so make sure you haven’t exhausted yourself during the day.

     

    Written by Team Health & Parenting
    Download on App Store
    Get in on Google Play

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns, exchanges & replacements
    About Philips
    Contact Philips

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.