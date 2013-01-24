Fuelling you and your baby during pregnancy

Salmon, light tuna and trout are all rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B and a good source of protein too. Don’t go overboard though, there are limits to how much you should eat each week and fish that is high in mercury should be avoided including shark, swordfish, tilefish, and mackerel. If you eat a lot of seafood, ask your doctor to check what is healthy for you and your baby.

Make sure that everything you eat is well-cooked and avoid eating under-cooked food items. With these few dietary changes, you can keep yourself and your baby healthy.

Written by Team Health & Parenting