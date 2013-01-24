How to keep your teeth tip top during pregnancy  

Did you know that pregnancy can affect your teeth? The reason? Your hormones. As your hormone levels rise, so does plaque, making it more important than ever to look after your teeth.
Red, swollen, bleeding, or sore gums can be an unwanted effect of
pregnancy, known as pregnancy gingivitis.
Pregnancy gingivitis is reversible and can be easily avoided, with
a little extra attention to your oral hygiene.
Written by Team Health & Parenting