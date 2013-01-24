Home
    Philips S7000

    Motion control sensor

    Everyone has something new to learn from our SkinIQ technology — from the beginner to the shaving expert. The SkinIQ motion sensor detects if you're shaving with the correct technique (circular motions), or in a way that's less effective (like linear strokes). No matter what your technique is, your S7000 will help improve it.

     

    For real-time feedback, pair your S7000 with The GroomTribe app to get insights into your technique and exactly what to do to improve. 

    Icon states

    Motion green

    Green

    If the icon is green, you are using the correct and most effective shaving technique (circular motions).
    Motion orange

    Orange

    If the icon is orange, your technique can be improved.
    Pair with The GroomTribe App for specific insights and real-time guidance. 
    GroomTribe App
    Shave better with the GroomTribe app
    App store
    Google play store

