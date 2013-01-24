Certain Canadian jurisdictions may provide you with specific cancellation rights; Philips Canada will respect all such applicable laws. Philips Canada also provides for the following cancellation rights under paragraph 7 of these Terms and Conditions.



7.1. You may return the Product to Philips Canada and obtain a refund of the price of the returned Product (except gift wrapping costs and any such other charges), provided you contact Philips Canada within thirty (30) calendar days of the date of delivery of the Product. Return delivery is free of charge with FedEx.



If a product is sold as part of a product combination (bundle) in which other products are offered for free or at a discount compared to their normal price, the bundled product must at Philips Canada’s request be returned with the product purchased. Philips Canada reserves the right to raise an invoice in respect of any free or discounted bundle product not so returned.



Please note that you may not return a Product and claim a refund if the Product concerned is:



software which Philips Canada supplied to you sealed and unused and you have broken the seal or which you have successfully downloaded from the Web Site; or

A personalized and/or customized product made in accordance with your specifications.

7.1.1. If a Product was supplied in error, is incomplete or faulty and you believe that you are entitled to a replacement or repair in accordance with paragraph 8 below, please contact Philips Canada at: ca.estorehelp@philips.com or 1-866-309-3263 between 9:00 AM EST and 9:00PM EST Monday to Friday.



7.1.2. If you have received the ordered Product(s) and have simply changed your mind about purchasing it, you may return the Product(s), to Philips Canada for a refund provided:



You inform Philips Canada by e-mail at the address specified above of your decision to cancel the contract within thirty (30) calendar days of the date of delivery of the Product; and

The Product(s) are returned in their original condition and the security seals on the Product(s) are intact; and

The Product(s) are returned in accordance with paragraph 7.2 below. Please note that while the Product(s) remain in your possession you are under a duty to ensure that the Product(s) are kept safe and secure



7.1.3. In the case of a defective/faulty Product being delivered you may request a replacement of the same Product, subject to applicable Product warranty terms and provided:



I. You inform Philips Canada by e-mail at the address specified above of your request to exchange the Product for the same replacement Product within thirty (30) calendar days of the date of delivery of the Product; and



II. The Product(s) are returned in their original condition; and



The Product(s) are returned in accordance with paragraph 7.2 below. Please note that while the Product(s) remain in your possession you are under a duty to ensure that the Product(s) are kept safe and secure

7.2. Steps to Follow to Claim a Refund or Request a Replacement:



(i) Please contact Philips Canada at: ca.estorehelp@philips.com or by phone at 1-866-309-3263 9:00 AM EST and 9:00PM EST Monday to Friday to make arrangements for your return. You will then be provided with an RMA (“Return Material Authorization”) number.

(ii) Philips Canada will send you a shipping label. You must arrange to have the Product returned to Philips Canada using the shipping label provided to you. When Philips Canada receives the returned Product and verifies that it is complete, a return confirmation e-mail will be sent to you.

(iii) Before returning any Product(s) please check that you have:



Received a RMA number from Philips Canada (issued on request);

Enclosed all accessories, in box warranties and other material supplied unless informed otherwise;

Used all packaging that was originally supplied;

Clearly displayed the returns address and the RMA number;

Sealed the packaging securely.



(iv) Following these steps will help ensure the Product(s) arrive at the correct destination and in good condition within a timely fashion. Please note that your failure to follow this procedure may result in the returned Product(s) being rejected upon receipt and you may forfeit your right to a refund or exchange.



(v) Please note that Philips Canada reserves the right to reject any Product(s) that are not returned in accordance with the provisions set out above and particularly within paragraphs 7.1.2, 7.1.3 and 7.2. Philips Canada reserves the right to charge for any accessories or parts missing from the Product's original shipment to the payment card you used for the order.