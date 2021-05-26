The juicing screw is blocked by the ingredients

If the juicing screw of your Philips Masticating Juicer is blocked by the ingredients, the appliance automatically reverses to unblock, beeps a few times and switches off. After this, press the ON/OFF button (located on top of the main unit of the appliance) to switch on again.



If the appliance is still blocked, then press the ON/OFF button to switch off again and unplug the appliance. After this, disassemble the squeezing system (please see the image below) and clean it before you use the appliance again.