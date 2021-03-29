How do I use the Sonicare 9900 Prestige?

Below is a step-by-step guide of how to use your Sonicare 9900 Prestige.



Step One Push the brush head firmly onto the handle.



Note: it is normal to see a slight gap between the brush head and the handle because it allows the brush head to vibrate properly

Step Two Wet the bristles and apply toothpaste.

Step Three Place the toothbrush bristles against the teeth at a slight angle, about 45 degrees. Apply light pressure to make the bristles reach the gumline or slightly beneath the gumline.



Note: Keep the center of the brush head in contact with the teeth at all times.

Step Four Press the power button to turn on the toothbrush.

Step Five Apply light pressure to maximize its effectiveness – the toothbrush does the hard work for you.



Gently move the brush head slowly across the teeth in a small back and forth motion so the longer bristles reach between your teeth. Continue this motion throughout the brushing cycle.



Note: The bristles should slightly flare. Do not scrub. A change in vibration from the handle and the light ring flashes purple to alert you when you apply too much pressure.

Step Six To clean the inside surfaces of the front teeth, tilt the brush handle into a semi-upright position and make several vertical overlapping brushing strokes on each tooth.



Step Seven The BrushPacer divides the brushing time into six equal segments and indicates when you should move to the next area. Segments are indicated with a brief pause in vibration. The toothbrush turns off automatically at the end of the brushing session.