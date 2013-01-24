Behind the scenes

Let’s begin with what happens behind the scenes when you express milk. Just like your baby’s suckling action, a breast pump triggers the release of oxytocin (a feel-good hormone) in your body. Oxytocin then gives your body the signal to start releasing milk. This means the higher your oxytocin levels, the easier it will be to trigger a letdown and draw out milk.

More comfort, more milk

Which brings us to the comfort factor. Stress, apart from being plain uncomfortable, actually inhibits oxytocin production—which means it’s harder to draw out milk. So it turns out that comfort isn’t just a nice-to-have feature in a breast pump. It’s a must-have for easier expressing.

Our breast pumps are designed for comfort

So what’s a new mom to do? Finding a quiet room to express and listening to relaxing music can help you feel more comfortable. It also helps if your breast pump is designed with comfort in mind.

To help you feel more relaxed we designed our breast pumps so you’re able to sit up straight as you express. This means you can feel confident your milk will flow even if you’re not leaning forward. We also designed the breast shells with a material that feels warm and soft on the skin—to help you avoid that initial cold feeling. Because comfort, we think, is everything.

