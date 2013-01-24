  • 30 day return guarantee

  • Free shipping on orders over $50

  • Free return

Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    uGrow

    3 signs of a good latch


    0 - 3 weeks old

    This is a short checklist to help you figure out what a good latch feels, looks and sounds like. There are no hard and fast rules here, because only you'll know when it's right. Really, you will!

    You feel pain-­free

    A good latch, above all, is pain-free. You may feel a little pain when your baby takes their first suckles (particularly if you've just given birth), but it will generally subside once they take bigger gulps.

     

    You see rounded cheeks

    A good sign that your baby has latched onto enough breast tissue, rather than just your nipple, is the fullness of their cheeks. Additionally, you won't be able to see the base of your nipple, only the outer edge of your areola — and a content little face.

     

    You hear swallowing

    You might have to listen carefully for this at first. After the first few suckles you'll generally hear a swallow. If all is going well, you shouldn't hear any clicking sounds or air, which might indicate your baby hasn't got enough breast tissue in their mouth.

     

    You see a rounded nipple

    A final tip from UK midwife Vicki Scott is to look for a rounded nipple. When your baby is correctly attached to the breast, the nipple should be round, or as it was before the feed. A flattened, misshapen or pinched nipple is a sign your little one hasn’t taken enough breast into their mouth.

     

    If you're unsure of whether your baby is latching on correctly, or simply want some tips, a lactation consultant can provide you with useful information and support.

    Read more on this topic

    • 3 tips for easy expressing when not at home

      8 weeks old

      3 tips for easy expressing when not at home

      Learn more
    • When to change the nipple on your baby’s bottle

      10 weeks old

      When to change the nipple on your baby’s bottle

      Learn more
    • How frequently should a 3-month-old breastfeed?

      12 weeks old

      How frequently should a 3-month-old breastfeed?

      Learn more
    Download uGrow App Philips Avent

    Meet the uGrow app


    Understand yesterday. Enjoy today. Be in the know tomorrow

    Meet uGrow
    app store icon
    play store icon

    Parenthood. There is no guidebook, but there is a support crew

    Want free, personalised advice and discounts delivered straight to your inbox?
    Mail icon
    Yes, sign me up