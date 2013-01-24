Home
        EasySuite remote control

        Simplicity and functionality

        • EasySuite
        • Remote Control

        Clear layout for effortless operation

        Take control with effortless operation at your fingertips. A natural layout gives this remote control an intuitive feel with access to all the TV's features set neatly in place.

        Lockable battery compartment

        The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.

        Low-battery detection with TV notification

        When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen. Allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.?

        Technical Specifications

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          184x48x20 mm

        • Battery

          Type
          2xAAA (Not Included)

        • Hospitality Features

          Remote Control
          • Cable Strap Ready
          • Low Battery Detection
          • RC Battery Door Lock
          • Multi-RC Compatible

