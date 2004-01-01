Search terms

    Unmapped
    • Premium Hygienic Remote Control Premium Hygienic Remote Control Premium Hygienic Remote Control
      -{discount-value}

      Professional TV

      22AV2226A/00

      Premium Hygienic Remote Control

      Remote control with push-to-talk function for using Google Assistant on Android powered Philips Professional TV. Dedicated buttons provide faster access to more content. Anti-microbial plastic and cavity-free surface makes it easy to clean.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional TV

      Premium Hygienic Remote Control

      With support for Google Assistant™.

      • Remote Control

      Hygienic, anti-microbial and cavity-free

      The choice of anti-microbial material combined with a cavity-free design, makes this hygienic remote control easy cleanable and free from germs.

      Super long battery life

      Free your staff from additional workload doing in-room interventions to change batteries. 2 AA alkaline batteries ensure very long battery life, up to 5 years.

      Netflix button for instant access

      A dedicated Netflix button provides instant access for efficient usability. Terms and conditions apply for Netflix activation.

      YouTube button for quick access

      A dedicated YouTube button brings a world of entertainment to the big screen in a single push.

      Cast button for easy streaming

      A dedicated Cast button makes streaming content from external devices faster. Simply press to activate the connection info screen in order to stream from any Cast enabled laptop, tablet, phone or desktop .

      Push-to-talk support for Google Assistant™

      Control your TV with your voice at a push of a button. Open YouTube. Turn the volume up. Play your favourite songs, get all the info you need such as weather updates, things to do, and even spoken translations in an instant. Just use the dedicated button on the remote and talk to the built-in microphone.

      Multi-RC settings memory

      Keep your settings exactly the same between battery changes. Multi-RC saves your configuration in a permanent storage for effortless maintenance.

      Low-battery detection

      When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen. Allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.

      Lockable battery compartment

      The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.

      Technical Specifications

      • Battery

        Type
        2xAA (Not Included)

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        215 x 46 x 23 mm
        Product dimension (WxDxH) inch
        8.46 x 1.81 x 0.91  inch
