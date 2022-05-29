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    • Infinite versatility Infinite versatility Infinite versatility

      Signage Solutions LED Display

      27BDL6119L/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Infinite versatility

      Create any size 16:9 unique display or even a crisp 32:9 panoramic view, which defies traditional conformation by assembling an intriguing modular pattern. Perfect viewing experience for presentations and corporate branding content.

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      Signage Solutions LED Display

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      Infinite versatility

      Take possibilities beyond boundaries

      • 27"
      • Direct View LED

      Easy setup and maintenance with reliable standard cables

      Simply connect multiple LED display cabinets to create the resolution you want-whether it's 4K, 8K, or even higher. Compared to LCD screens, LED displays boast higher refresh rates that enable smoother images. Whatever the application, you'll thrill them with crystal-clear picture quality.

      Engage, inspire and impact with vivid content

      Create bezel-free video walls of any shape, size, or resolution. The modular design of Philips Professional LED cabinets means you can adapt to any space. Build vast, immersive installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Easily create video walls that flow seamlessly around doorways and other openings.

      Highest colour accuracy and brightness uniformity

      The LED panels provide very accurate colour accuracy and a brightness uniformity of about 97%. This ensures a near perfect picture quality.

      Perfect view ensured through wide viewing angles

      Internal electronics are easy to access and replace for service and maintenance. The modules in the cabinet can be easily and safely removed with the dedicated removal tool.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Brightness uniformity
        >=97%
        Brightness after calibration
        650 nits
        Brightness before calibration
        750 nits
        Calibration(brightness/color)
        Supported
        Color temperature adjust range
        4000~9500 K (by software)
        Color temperature default
        6500±500 K
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3200:1
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        160  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        160  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Wide color gamut display
        Placement
        Landscape
        Frame frequency (Hz)
        50 & 60
        Refresh rate(Hz)
        1920~3840
        Usage
        24/7 Hrs, Indoor

      • Convenience

        Ease of installation
        • Guide pins
        • Light weight
        Power loop through
        For 230V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 4 cabinets or less
        Signal control loop through
        RJ45

      • Power

        Input voltage
        AC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)
        Black screen power cons. (W)
        <12
        Max. power cons. AC (W)
        <65
        Max. power cons. BC (W)
        <76
        Typical power cons. (W)
        <21.7

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        -20~45  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20~50  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        10~80%
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        10~85%

      • Cabinet

        Cabinet area (m2)
        0.208
        Cabinet pixels ( Dot )
        57,600
        Cabinet resolution (W x H)
        320x180
        Cabinet size (mm)
        608x342x59
        Data connector
        RJ45
        Power connector
        In/Out(C14/C13)
        Receiving card quantity
        1 pcs
        Receiving card spec.
        A5S plus
        Receving card brand
        Novastar
        Weight (KG)
        5.81
        Cabinet diagonal (inch)
        27.5
        Cabinet construction
        Die-Casting Aluminum

      • Module

        LED type
        SMD 1515 Copper wire
        Pixel constitution
        1R1G1B
        LED lifetime(Hrs)
        100,000
        Module resolution (WxH pixels)
        160x90
        Pixel pitch (mm)
        1.9
        Module size (WxH in mm)
        303.9x170.9

      • Accessories

        LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
        1 piece
        Power cable
        1 piece
        QSG
        1 piece

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        2 years
        Regulatory approvals
        • RoHS
        • EN61000-3-2
        • EN61000-3-3
        • IEC/UL60950
        • IEC/UL62368
        • IEC62471
        • EN55032
        • EN55035
        • EMC
        • FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A
        Fire retardancy certification
        BS 476 Part7:1997

      • Packaging Data

        Dimension of packaging (mm)
        780x471x224
        Gross weight (KG)
        8.52

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