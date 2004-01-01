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      50HFL5214U Professional TV

      50HFL5214U/12

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      50HFL5214U Professional TV

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      Android updates provide the latest functionality

      Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. The displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.

      Chromecast™ built-in for easy content sharing

      Enable instant, secure wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) in up to 4K resolution. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.

      Google Play Store access for apps and media

      Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional Display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

      Customisable UI for custom logos and colours

      Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.

      Install and manage apps remotely with AppControl

      Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional Displays. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected Displays or your entire network so that you can offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many displays you are managing.

      Operate, monitor and maintain via CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

      Create custom experiences with CMND & Check-in

      Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information-such as name and language spoken-to create a personalized experience. Whether you're adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.s

      Integrated Netflix with dedicated remote button

      Integrated Netflix access makes watching the latest movies and shows from your account easier, faster and more convenient. There's no need for any external players or satellite TV, which helps keep operational costs down and installations neat, whilst maintaining a modern look for your establishment. A dedicated Netflix button on the remote provides instant access for efficient usability. Terms and conditions apply for Netflix activation.

      Google Assistant™ enables faster, smarter control

      Voice control and faster answers are here with the optional Google Assistant™ enabled remote control (22AV2025B/00). Open YouTube. Turn the volume up. Play your favourite songs, and get all the info you need such as weather updates, things to do, and even spoken translations in an instant. With Google Assistant™, the possibilities are endless.

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