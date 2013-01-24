Home
    Air purifier and Air humidifier

    Air Purifier

    2000i Series

    AC2889/40
    • Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1) Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1) Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
      Air Purifier 2000i Series

      AC2889/40
        Air Purifier

        Air Purifier

        2000i Series

        Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)

        99.9% virus (3), allergen & pollutant removal (4)

        • Purifies rooms up to 79 m²
        • 333 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
        • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
        • Connected with CleanHome+ app
        Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

        Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

        Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (3). Also tested for coronavirus (5).

        Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

        Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

        In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.

        Track and control with the app

        Track and control with the app

        Monitor the air quality and control your air purifier anytime, anywhere with the Clean Home+ app. Get alerted when air quality is not right.

        Air quality display

        See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens, gases and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.

        Auto mode and 5x manual speed levels

        Run your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 5x speed levels: Sleep, Speed 1, 2, 3 and Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.

        Fast purification suitable for rooms of up to 79 m²

        Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 79 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 333 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in only 9 min. (2)

        Filters 99.97% particles as small as 0.003 microns

        3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon filter and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (4), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander, gas and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

        Low energy consumption

        Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 56 W power. This is equivalent to one standard light bulb.

        Smart filter indicator

        The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when filter needs replacement, for easy maintenance.

        Smart light control

        Both air quality index and the light on the UI can be dimmed and/or turned off to avoid light disturbance.

        Smart sensors for intelligent purification

        Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).

        Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

        Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          CADR (Particle, GB/T)
          333  m³/h
          Room size (NRCC)
          Up to 79 m²
          Air quality sensor(s)
          PM2.5 particle
          Filtration
          HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
          Particle filtration
          99.97% at 0.003 microns
          Allergens filtration
          99.99%
          Virus & aerosol filtration
          99.9%

        • Usability

          Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
          35  dB
          Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
          62  dB
          Automatic mode
          Yes
          Sleep mode
          Yes
          Manual speed settings
          5 (Sleep, 1, 2, 3, Turbo)
          Air quality feedback
          Color ring, numerical
          Auto-ambient light
          No
          Cord length
          1.8  m

        • Energy efficiency

          Max. power consumption
          56  W
          Stand-by power consumption
          <0.5  W
          Voltage
          220-240  W

        • Connectivity

          App, connects via Wi-Fi
          Clean Home+
          Smartphone compatibility
          iPhone and Android devices
          Voice control
          Alexa, Google Home (7)

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight
          7.7  kg
          Dimensions (L*W*H)
          359*240*558
          Color(s)
          White

        • Maintenance

          Replacement filter HEPA
          HEPA filter FY2422 - 24 months
          Replacement filter AC
          AC filter: FY2420 - 12 months
          Service
          2-year worldwide guarantee

            • (1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 333m³/h by the room size of 48 m³ (assuming the room is 20 m² in floor area and 2.4 m in height).
            • (2)Calculated using its Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 333 m³/h, assuming 2.4m height of room.
            • (3) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
            • An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family (US Environmental Protection Agency)
            • (4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
            • (5)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
            • (6)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
            • (7)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location

