    Coffee

    Philips 5400 Series

    Fully automatic espresso machines

    12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
      12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

        12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

        LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

        • 12 Beverages
        • LatteGo milk solution
        • Chrome
        • TFT display
        Enjoy 12 coffees at your fingertips, including café au lait

        Enjoy 12 coffees at your fingertips, including café au lait

        Every moment has its own kind of coffee to enjoy. From powerful espresso to indulgent cappuccino, your fully automatic espresso machine delviers a perfect in-cup results without any fuss in no time.

        Silky smooth milk froth thanks to high speed LatteGo system

        Silky smooth milk froth thanks to high speed LatteGo system

        Top your coffee off with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth. The LatteGo mixes milk and air at high speed in the round frothing chamber, then adds a splash-free, creamy layer of milk froth to your cup at just the right temperature.

        Easy selection of your coffee with the intuitive display

        Easy selection of your coffee with the intuitive display

        There's little standing between you and your next delicious cup of coffee with our easy to use display. In a few steps you can customize your fresh-bean flavor and flow smoothly from craving to cup.

        Adjust aroma and volume with the coffee customizer

        Adjust aroma and volume with the coffee customizer

        Make any coffee your own with the coffee customizer's easily adjustable settings for intensity, coffee and milk length.

        Even more flavor thanks to the extra shot function

        Even more flavor thanks to the extra shot function

        Boost your drink's intensity with the coffee customizer's extra-shot feature, which adds powerful flavor without the bitterness.

        The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup*

        The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup*

        The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

        Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

        Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

        Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

        Exceptionally easy to clean with LatteGo: 2 parts, no tubes

        Exceptionally easy to clean with LatteGo: 2 parts, no tubes

        For your convenience, you can put LatteGo drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

        Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

        Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

        By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

        Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

        Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

        The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

        Premium machine, elegantly designed for your kitchen

        Premium machine, elegantly designed for your kitchen

        Your coffee takes center-stage thanks to the appliance's elegant design. The chromed front provides a premium backdrop for every cup of coffee and adds an extra touch of class to your kitchen.

        Your perfect cup, every time, thanks to 4 user profiles

        Enjoy coffee you love the same way every time with four user profiles that store your customized recipes. With an extra guest profile, your visitors can savor a coffee exactly the way they like, without changing yours.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Designed in
          Italy
          Made in
          Romania

        • General specifications

          Ease of cleaning & maintenance
          AquaClean filter compatible
          Type of display
          TFT
          Adjustable spout height
          85 - 145  mm
          Milk Solution
          LatteGo
          Dishwasher safe parts
          • Drip tray
          • LatteGo

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity milk carafe
          0.26  L
          Capacity waste container
          12  servings
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Voltage
          230  V
          Color(s)
          Black
          Finishing
          Chromed
          Cord length
          100  cm
          Filter compatibility
          AquaClean
          Waste container
          Frontal access
          Water tank
          Frontal access
          Weight of product
          8  kg
          Product dimensions
          246x372x433  mm
          Coffee bean capacity
          275  g
          Capacity water tank
          1.8  L
          Pump pressure
          15  bar

        • Customization

          Aroma Strength Settings
          5
          Grinder Settings
          12
          Pre Brew Aroma control
          Yes
          User Profiles
          • 4
          • Guest
          Temperature settings
          3
          Coffee and Milk Length
          Adjustable

        • Variety

          Beverages
          • Espresso
          • Coffee
          • Americano
          • Cappuccino
          • Latte Macchiato
          • Flat white
          • Café au Lait
          • Caffe Latte
          • Caffé crema
          • Ristretto
          • Espresso Lungo
          • Travel mug function
          • Frothed milk
          • Hot water
          Coffee Powder Option
          Yes
          Double Cup
          Yes
          Milk Double Cup
          No

        • Other features

          Removable brew group
          Yes
          Aroma Seal
          yes
          Guided descaling
          yes
          AquaClean
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Measuring scoop
          • Water hardness test strip
          • AquaClean filter
          • Grease tube
          • LatteGo storage lid

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          ECO setting
          Yes
          Power consumption brewing
          1500  W
          Recyclable packaging material
          > 95%

            • Based on consumer testing in Germany to Full Auto Espresso Machines (2018).
            • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
            • based on 70-82 °C

