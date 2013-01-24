Home
      HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*

      The HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.

      Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

      HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*

      The HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.

        with DualCut technology for a faster, sharper cut

        • Stainless steel blades
        • 13 length settings
        • Corded use
        Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

        Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

        Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with a robust stainless steel guard for ultimate durability.*

        Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.

        Easy to select and lock in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

        Easy to select and lock in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

        Simply select and lock in the length you want with the adjustable comb which provides 12 lock-in length settings from 1mm to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

        Efficient power system for corded use

        Efficient power system for corded use

        Power cord provides constant power.

        'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

        'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

        Simply click open the detachable head to quickly release and wash the blades.

        2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

        2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility. Simply register your clipper on www.philips.com/5years to receive an additional 3 years on top of your standard 2-year Philips guarantee, giving you a 5-year worldwide warranty in total.

        The blades never need oiling

        The blades never need oiling

        No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41  mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Number of length settings
          13
          Range of length settings
          From 0.5 to 23  mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 2  mm

        • Power system

          Operation
          Corded only

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Washable blades
          Maintenance free
          No oil needed

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          • Yes
          • Plus 3-years with registration

