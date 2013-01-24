Home
    Cooking accessories

    Airfryer

    HD9904/01
      -{discount-value}

      Airfryer

      HD9904/01
      Party master kit

      With this special Philips Airfryer Party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all your favorite party dishes. Maximize the Airfryer's cooking capacity with the double layer rack and muffin cups. See all benefits

      Airfryer

      Party master kit

      Party master kit

      Airfryer

      Party master kit

        Party master kit

        Accessories and tips to master party snacks

        • Accessory kit
        • 1x double layer accessory
        • 7x silicone muffin cups
        • 1x recipe booklet
        Booklet to master Airfryer party skills

        Booklet to master Airfryer party skills

        Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

        Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

        You can safely put these accessories in your dishwasher for cleaning.

        Double your cooking surface with the double layer accesory

        Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

        7 silicone muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

        There is always and excuse to have muffins. Whether there is a birthday coming up or you just want to treat your family. These muffin cups allow you to create individual treats for your guests.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Recipe booklet

        • General specifications

          Product features
          Dishwasher safe

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Design and finishing

          Material of accessories
          Muffin cups: Red silicone
          Material of main body
          Double layer: Plated steel

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

