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Shaver series 3000 HQ7140/17 Electric shaver

HQ7140/17

4.7
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
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Reviews

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4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

02/11/2011

US

US

Best model yet

I have been using "Philishave" electric shavers since I was 17, in 1957, in England. I have changed shaver (always Philips) every 7 years or so, since. I have used the product in all the 12 countries in which I have lived and worked. The only place I had any problems was in the 1960's in Trinidad, living in non airconditioned appartments, that humidity made shaving difficult. But I have enjoyed almost every model from the single head, thru the double heads and into the triple heads for 54 years, and I have NEVER changed from Philips. This latest is the best yet. It really shaves close'n'comfortable. J F B Texas, USA

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7140/17 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7140/17 Electric shaver

26/10/2011

US

US

Works great

Easy to use, cleans easy, recharges fast, blades last a long time

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7140/17 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7140/17 Electric shaver

05/11/2011

US

US

Simple, practical electric shaving value

This reliable shaver is easy to handle, including rinsing clean after each use. Its battery lasts at least 3 shaves between charges (and that's after 2 years), allowing me to use it about anywhere. Changing the heads is a minor engineering feat, becoming more challenging for my father, who bought me one just like he's used for years. Without the Philips online store, replacement head access is limited to a few big-box stores.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7140/17 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7140/17 Electric shaver

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