2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Frabrit
02/11/2011
US
Best model yet
I have been using "Philishave" electric shavers since I was 17, in 1957, in England. I have changed shaver (always Philips) every 7 years or so, since. I have used the product in all the 12 countries in which I have lived and worked. The only place I had any problems was in the 1960's in Trinidad, living in non airconditioned appartments, that humidity made shaving difficult. But I have enjoyed almost every model from the single head, thru the double heads and into the triple heads for 54 years, and I have NEVER changed from Philips. This latest is the best yet. It really shaves close'n'comfortable. J F B Texas, USA
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7140/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7140/17 Electric shaver
Vitalifer
26/10/2011
US
Works great
Easy to use, cleans easy, recharges fast, blades last a long time
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7140/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7140/17 Electric shaver
TheTJStickU
05/11/2011
US
Simple, practical electric shaving value
This reliable shaver is easy to handle, including rinsing clean after each use. Its battery lasts at least 3 shaves between charges (and that's after 2 years), allowing me to use it about anywhere. Changing the heads is a minor engineering feat, becoming more challenging for my father, who bought me one just like he's used for years. Without the Philips online store, replacement head access is limited to a few big-box stores.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7140/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7140/17 Electric shaver