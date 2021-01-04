Home
      -{discount-value}

      More variety for your fresh homemade pasta

      Want to enjoy various types of fresh pasta at home easily? These discs are specially designed for using with Philips Avance pasta maker. They make it simpler than ever to create your own favorite fresh pasta from scratch at home. See all benefits

        More variety for your fresh homemade pasta

        Accessory for Avance Pasta maker

        • Lasagna shaping disc
        • Angel hair shaping disc

        Provide 2 different shapes discs: Lasagna and Angel hair

        There are 2 shaping discs in the pack: Lasagna & Angel hair. To create your favorite pasta shape, simply attach one of shaping discs to your pasta maker. Your pasta maker does all hard work for you. Enjoy fresh and decilious pasta easily at home!

        Specialist discs to create perfect pasta consistently

        The shaping discs is featured with unique design extrustion hole ensuing smooth and consistent output.

        Detachable parts for easily assemble and clean

        The shaping discs can be quickly assembled and dis-assembled on the appliance with ease.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Number of shaping mouths
          2

        • Design

          Color
          Grey

