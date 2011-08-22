Search terms
Ideal for digital recorders
Hands-free headset
With the handy clip, the microphone can easily be attached to collars, ties or other clothing. Just plug it into your Digital Pocket Memo or Voice Tracer. No other installation is necessary.
The total Philips solution will produce outstanding results in all situations.
The sensitive electret condenser picks up every acoustic details for perfect sound reproduction and studio quality.
Lighweight and easily to attach, this solution is perfect for mobile and stationary use.
Recording the speakers voice only, the unidirectional microphone is ideal for capturing good quality sound and clear voice.
Durable and premium quality materials qualify the handsfree headset for extended use.
