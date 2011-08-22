Search terms

    LFH0331/00
    Overall Rating / 5
      Hands-free headset

      LFH0331/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Ideal for digital recorders

      • A tie clip keeps the microphone always in place
      • Achieve optimal results with a total Philips solution
      • Condenser microphone for superb recording quality
      • Lightweight solution for the mobile dictation user
      • Unidirectional design picks up speaker’s voice only

      Hands-free headset

      Ideal for digital recorders

      • A tie clip keeps the microphone always in place
      • Achieve optimal results with a total Philips solution
      • Condenser microphone for superb recording quality
      • Lightweight solution for the mobile dictation user
      • Unidirectional design picks up speaker’s voice only

      Ideal for digital recorders

      • A tie clip keeps the microphone always in place
      • Achieve optimal results with a total Philips solution
      • Condenser microphone for superb recording quality
      • Lightweight solution for the mobile dictation user
      • Unidirectional design picks up speaker’s voice only

      Hands-free headset

      Ideal for digital recorders

      • A tie clip keeps the microphone always in place
      • Achieve optimal results with a total Philips solution
      • Condenser microphone for superb recording quality
      • Lightweight solution for the mobile dictation user
      • Unidirectional design picks up speaker’s voice only

        Record your conversations

        The handsfree headset is ideal for people on the move who desire good quality sound and clear voice. Its in-cord mini-microphone is discreet and the tie clip keeps the microphone always in the perfect position for optimal recording.

        A tie clip keeps the microphone always in place

        With the handy clip, the microphone can easily be attached to collars, ties or other clothing. Just plug it into your Digital Pocket Memo or Voice Tracer. No other installation is necessary.

        Achieve optimal results with a total Philips solution

        The total Philips solution will produce outstanding results in all situations.

        Condenser microphone for superb recording quality

        The sensitive electret condenser picks up every acoustic details for perfect sound reproduction and studio quality.

        Lightweight solution for the mobile dictation user

        Lighweight and easily to attach, this solution is perfect for mobile and stationary use.

        Unidirectional design picks up speaker’s voice only

        Recording the speakers voice only, the unidirectional microphone is ideal for capturing good quality sound and clear voice.

        Durable materials enhance quality for extended use

        Durable and premium quality materials qualify the handsfree headset for extended use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Microphone

          Connector
          • 3.5 mm
          • mono
          • right-angled
          Connector finish
          gold-plated
          Directivity
          unidirectional
          Frequency response
          20–20,000 Hz
          Impedance
          approx. 2.2 kOhm @ 1 kHz
          Standard operating voltage
          3 V–10 V
          Type
          electret condenser microphone
          Sensitivity
          -60 dB ± 2 dB

        • Earphone

          Cable length
          1,1m/3,6ft.
          Connector
          • 3.5 mm
          • mono
          • right-angled
          Connector finish
          gold-plated
          Frequency response
          20–20,000 Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Sensitivity
          108 dB
          Sound modus
          mono
          Technology
          dynamic
          Type
          earphone
          Maximum power output
          10 mW

        • Green specifications

          Compliant to 2002/95/EC (RoHS)
          yes
          Lead-free soldered product
          yes

        • Accessories

          Tie clip
          yes

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          black/silver

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

