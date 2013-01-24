Home
    Voice recorder

    Telephone pickup microphone

    LFH9162/00
    Not a single word lost
      Telephone pickup microphone

      LFH9162/00
      Not a single word lost

      Telephone pickup microphone

      Not a single word lost

      Not a single word lost

      Telephone pickup microphone

      Not a single word lost

        Not a single word lost

        Record your telephone conversations

        Comfortable in-ear experience

        The handy pickup microphone comes with soft and ergonomically shaped earplugs for an optimal user experience.

        Easy handling with retractable cord

        The practical retractable cord makes the handling of the pickup microphone a pleasure.

        Plug-in-power system requires no batteries

        No batteries required. Just plug-in and use instantly.

        Simple plug-and-play installation

        Convenient and simple plug-and-play installation.

        Suitable for all telephones

        The Telephone Pickup Microphone is suitable for all telephones including cell phones, home phones or pay phones and therefore allows you to record all your important conversations without an adapter.

        Super-sensitive microphone

        The Super-sensitive microphone captures every spoken word in an outstanding quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.1 m/43.3 in.
          Connector
          • mono
          • 3.5 mm

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          50-20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          approx. 2.2 kOhm @ 1 kHz
          Sensitivity
          -35 dB @ 1 kHz
          Type
          electret condenser microphone
          Directivity
          omnidirectional

        • Green specifications

          Compliant to 2002/95/EC (RoHS)
          yes
          Lead-free soldered product
          yes

        • Accessories

          2 ear cushions
          yes
          Adapter cable (3.5 to 2.5 mm)
          yes
          Pouch
          yes

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          black/silver

