    Voice recorder

    Meeting microphone

      The Philips meeting microphone is the perfect complement for your digital recorder. It delivers brilliant sound quality, accompanied by outstanding ease of use. Revolutionary technology in a straightforward form.

        Not a single word lost

        The simple way to make your meeting a success!

        360-degree sound pick-up for optimal recording

        360-degree sound pick-up for optimal recording

        Sound pick-up from a 360-degree radius for a perfect recording experience.

        Innovative meeting microphones for suberb recording quality

        Innovative meeting microphones for suberb recording quality

        The innovative boundary layer design of the included meeting microphones uses the sound pressure of the table to provide excellent sound and recording quality with a 360 degree sound-pick up radius.

        Built-in wire storage for adjusting cable length

        Built-in wire storage for adjusting cable length

        The innovative meeting microphones offer built-in wire storage and length adaption for a clean and tidy conference table.

        Extendable solution for increased recording range

        Extendable solution for increased recording range

        Easily extend the recording range of your Pocket Memo meeting recorder by simply connecting up to six meeting microphones.

        Fast and easy set up for hassle-free installation

        The fast and easy set up of the meeting microphone allows a hassle-free installation.

        No microphone stand required

        The Philips conference microphone does not need a stand to set it up and therefore offers outstanding ease of use. Revolutionary technology in a straightforward form.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Audio jack (for cascading)
          3.5 mm
          Cable length
          2m/6.5 ft.
          Connector
          3.5 mm

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          30-18,000  Hz
          Impedance
          approx. 2.2 kOhm @ 1kHz
          Sensitivity
          -38 dBV
          Type
          electret condenser microphone
          Design
          boundary layer microphone
          Phantom supply voltage
          1.5–5 V/0.5 mA

        • Green specifications

          Compliant to 2002/95/EC (RoHS)
          yes
          Lead-free soldered product
          yes

        • Accessories

          Adapter cable (3.5 to 2.5 mm)
          yes
          Adapter plug (analog)
          yes
          User Manual
          yes

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          dark grey/silver

