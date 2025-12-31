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  • Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once
  • Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once
  • Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once
  • Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once
  • Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once
  • Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once
  • Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once
  • Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once
  • Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once
  • Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once
  • Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once
  • Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once
  • Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once
  • Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once
  • Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once
  • Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once

Discontinued

Philips 5000 SeriesDual-Basket Airfryer with Steam, 9L Capacity

NA555/00

Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once
Now, you can cook, different ingredients, in different ways, without the hassle of coordinating multiple pots and pans. You can choose the cooking method that suit the best your ingredients: Fry, Steam, or a combination of the two
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Customizing the cooking method to your ingredients

Cook different ingredients in 3 ways at once

  • Crispy and tender, with up to 90% less fat

  • Steam to perfection for delicate, tender texture

  • Airfry and Steam for even results, no burnt spots

  • Say goodbye to fat buildup with steam cleaning

Crispy and evenly cooked to perfection, with up to 90% less fat ¹

Crispy and evenly cooked to perfection, with up to 90% less fat ¹

RapidAir Plus Technology with unique star-shaped design circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow, ensuring even cooking inside and outside to create delicious homemade meals

2 baskets and 2 sizes to suit any meal

2 baskets and 2 sizes to suit any meal

9L Airfryer with 2 baskets and steam function: The 6L drawer for mains, fries, and favourites, and the 3L drawer for sides and snacks. It fits up to 1100g of fries, 1600g of veggies, or 12 chicken drumsticks. The large basket also fits a whole 1.2kg chicken

Time your dishes to finish together

Time your dishes to finish together

Automatically sync cooking times in 2 baskets for meals ready at the same time

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. ¹ Compared to homemade fries prepared in a conventional deep fat fryer

  2. ² External lab measurement, based on vitamin C content in broccoli

  3. ³ For optimal results, use the steam-clean function in the large basket for 15 minutes after each use

  4. ⁴ Comparison based on cooking a whole chicken for 80 minutes using steam & airfrying function vs air fryer function

  5. ⁵ External taste test with 30 Airfryer users

  6. ⁶ Internal lab measurement NA55x with sausages vs. using an A class oven. Results might vary per recipe

  7. ⁷ Chicken leg: up to 40% less fat vs raw