2 year warranty
Discontinued
NA555/00
Crispy and tender, with up to 90% less fat
Steam to perfection for delicate, tender texture
Airfry and Steam for even results, no burnt spots
Say goodbye to fat buildup with steam cleaning
RapidAir Plus Technology with unique star-shaped design circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow, ensuring even cooking inside and outside to create delicious homemade meals
9L Airfryer with 2 baskets and steam function: The 6L drawer for mains, fries, and favourites, and the 3L drawer for sides and snacks. It fits up to 1100g of fries, 1600g of veggies, or 12 chicken drumsticks. The large basket also fits a whole 1.2kg chicken
Automatically sync cooking times in 2 baskets for meals ready at the same time
Reviews
¹ Compared to homemade fries prepared in a conventional deep fat fryer
² External lab measurement, based on vitamin C content in broccoli
³ For optimal results, use the steam-clean function in the large basket for 15 minutes after each use
⁴ Comparison based on cooking a whole chicken for 80 minutes using steam & airfrying function vs air fryer function
⁵ External taste test with 30 Airfryer users
⁶ Internal lab measurement NA55x with sausages vs. using an A class oven. Results might vary per recipe
⁷ Chicken leg: up to 40% less fat vs raw