    Home audio

    Original radio

    ORD7100C/00
      Original radio

      ORD7100C/00
      The original radio

      Let this Philips Original radio complete your listening experience. Designed in the style of the iconic 1955 Philips radio, it plays and charges iPods and iPhones, and comes with a stereo FM tuner. See all benefits

      Original radio

      The original radio

      The original radio

      Original radio

      The original radio

        The original radio

        • with 30-pin connector
        • for iPod/iPhone
        • FM
        • 10W
        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

        Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

        When connect and dock, this docking system will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

        Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

        Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "254". At the time this compact radio wowed its audiences with simplicity design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.

        Free HomeStudio app for enhanced radio experiences

        There's no better way to listen to the radio than with the free Philips HomeStudio app. Simply download the app from the Apple App Store to enjoy a host of exciting features. Getting a better user interface with you listen to the radio, you can easily tune to your favourite radio stations and enjoy the station preset fucntions.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod nano
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S

        • iPod/iPhone App

          App name
          • HomeStudio
          • Free download from App store
          Compatibility
          Dock radio for iPod/iPhone, iPod Touch, iPhone
          5-day weather forecast
          Yes
          Playback
          • album/track navigation
          • playback controls
          Clock
          • analog display
          • digital display
          Alarm
          • multiple alarms
          • sleep timer
          Radio
          • FM radio
          • preset
          • scan
          • tune

        • Audio Playback

          Playback mode
          • Charging iPod
          • Charging iPhone

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Frequency range
          (FM) 87.5-108  MHz
          Station presets
          20
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes
          Antenna
          FM antenna (75 ohm)

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          LED white

        • Sound

          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume control
          rotary (digital)

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Power

          Power type
          AC input

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          330 x 150 x 163  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          460 x 250 x 245 mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC power cord (VDE & UK)
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • AC/DC adaptor
        • User manual
        • Quick start guide

