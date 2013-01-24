Search terms
Stands up to the miles
The 4.0 T answers to a wide range of user's needs compared to regular treadmills. Featuring extended handrails, incline and decline, low starting speed and innovative programs, this model is versatile and reliably built for commercial uses.
The new LED console features a big, easy-to-read dot matrix display, and three windows for readouts. This includes many indicators according to users' program selections. Users can take in all of the information at one glance. The overlay enables intuitive operation with easy-to-identify color contrast and quick buttons to switch between Fitness, METs, HR programs, and more. The USB port also allows trickle charging for cell phones.
With lift motors located at the front and rear of the deck, the walking surface replicates true uphill and downhill exercise to incorporate different muscle groups and tendons than flat walking. Incline and decline adjusts in 0.5 percent increments to fine-tune the program.
This treadmill is ideal for users who have challenges with balance, coordination and mobility, or individuals who are less sure of themselves on a treadmill. The handrails span the length of the generous 22" x 60" walking surface for improved balance and better user confidence.
Heart rate-based programming is available at the touch of a button. Clinicians can assign their patients a targeted heart rate zone and the program adjusts the speed and incline accordingly to stay in the zone. A variety of preset programs gives users a number of choices for the type of exercise they are looking for.
Small speed increments make this treadmill ideal for users of all ages, as well as users seeking recovery through physical activities. Unlike commercial treadmills, precise and small speed increments allow better safety and gait monitoring under the guidance of professionals. The belt speed, as low as 0.3 mph for starters, accommodates even the most deconditioned users.
The ReActiv series incorporates state-of-the-art user interface and Bluetooth. Heart rate can be tracked real-time via Bluetooth with heart rate monitoring chest straps.
The ReActiv series features an innovative METs program that not only displays your metabolic equivalent, but also helps you maintain your desired METs by automated grade adjustments. Resistance adjustments occur according to user's real-time watt input.
