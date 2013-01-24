Home
    FACE Shavers

    Shaver series 3000

    Dry electric shaver

    S3510/06
    • Convenient, Easy shave Convenient, Easy shave Convenient, Easy shave
      Convenient, Easy shave

      The Shaver Series 3000 gives you an easy and convenient shave with more comfort for an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a ComfortCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

      Convenient, Easy shave

      Convenient, Easy shave

        Dry electric shaver

        Convenient, Easy shave

        Comfortably close

        • ComfortCut Blade System
        • 4-direction Flex Heads
        • Pop-up trimmer
        Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

        Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

        Get a comfortable dry shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

        Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

        Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

        Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

        Consistent maximum power year after year

        Consistent maximum power year after year

        Shave longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going just as strong for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.

        50 minutes of cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

        50 minutes of cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

        You'll have 50+ minutes of running time – that's about 17 shaves – on a one-hour charge. Or choose to shave with the device plugged in.

        One touch open, for easy cleaning

        One touch open, for easy cleaning

        Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Can be used corded and cordless

        This shaver is designed to work either plugged in or cordless. Use the cord in order to shave while charging. Or shave cordlessly when the shaver is charged.

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and mustache

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and mustache

        Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a mustache and trimming sideburns.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          ComfortCut Blade System
          Contour following
          4-direction Flex Heads

        • Accessories

          Pop-up trimmer included
          Yes
          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Display
          • Battery low indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          Operation
          Corded & Cordless use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling
          Color
          Precision black black metallic chrome

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          50 min / 17 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

