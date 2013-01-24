Home
    FACE Shavers

    Philips Norelco Shaver series 8000

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    S8950/90
    Perfection in every pass
      Perfection in every pass

      Use the special edition Series 8000 dry or wet for a perfectly comfortable shave. V-Track precision blades cut hairs up to 30% closer to skin*, while the heads move in 8 directions to cut up to 20% more hair in a single pass*

      Philips Norelco Shaver series 8000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      Perfection in every pass

      Use the special edition Series 8000 dry or wet for a perfectly comfortable shave. V-Track precision blades cut hairs up to 30% closer to skin*, while the heads move in 8 directions to cut up to 20% more hair in a single pass* See all benefits

      Perfection in every pass

      Use the special edition Series 8000 dry or wet for a perfectly comfortable shave. V-Track precision blades cut hairs up to 30% closer to skin*, while the heads move in 8 directions to cut up to 20% more hair in a single pass* See all benefits

      Philips Norelco Shaver series 8000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      Perfection in every pass

      Use the special edition Series 8000 dry or wet for a perfectly comfortable shave. V-Track precision blades cut hairs up to 30% closer to skin*, while the heads move in 8 directions to cut up to 20% more hair in a single pass* See all benefits

        Shaver series 8000

        Perfection in every pass

        Cuts up to 20% more hair* in a single pass

        • V-Track Precision Blades
        • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads
        • SmartClean System
        • SmartClick beard styler
        Heads move in 8 directions for an extremely close result

        Heads move in 8 directions for an extremely close result

        Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect technology. You'll catch 20% more hairs* in a single pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

        Uniquely designed shaving system cuts hairs up to 30% closer

        Uniquely designed shaving system cuts hairs up to 30% closer

        The V-Track Precision Blades collect hair in the optimal cutting position, resulting in a more comfortable shave that’s 30% closer*. The blades also self-sharpen to ensure a premium shave day after day.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Choose how you prefer to shave. Shave in the shower. Or use with water, foam, or gel for refreshing, comfortable shave.

        SmartClean cleans, lubricates, dries and charges your shaver

        SmartClean cleans, lubricates, dries and charges your shaver

        At the touch of a button, the SmartClean System cleans, lubricates, dries, and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best, day in and day out.

        3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

        3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level battery indicator - cleaning indicator - battery low indicator - replacement head indicator - travel lock indicator.

        Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

        Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

        Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for exceptionally smooth results.

        Click-on Beard Styler with 5 length settings

        Click-on Beard Styler with 5 length settings

        5 built-in length settings for trimming stubble to a short beard. Rounded tips and comb are designed to prevent skin irritation.

        50 minutes of cordless shaving after one hour charge

        50 minutes of cordless shaving after one hour charge

        A powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour for up to 50 minutes of shaving time. Charge it for 5 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        Convenient travel case

        Convenient travel case

        The sleek design of the shaver storage case takes up less space and a built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver even when you're on the go.

        Built to last, this shaver comes with a full 2 year warranty

        Built to last, this shaver comes with a full 2 year warranty

        Philips backs this shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our Series 9000 Shavers are designed for performance and durability, promising you an extremely close shave time after time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour-following
          8-direction ContourDetectHeads
          Shaving system
          • V-Track Precision Blade System
          • Super Lift & Cut Action
          Skin comfort
          AquaTec Wet & Dry

        • Accessories

          SmartClean
          • Cleans
          • Dries
          • Charges
          • Lubricates
          • Cleaning cartridge (included)
          SmartClick
          Beard styler
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 3 level battery indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling
          Color
          Navy Blue

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          50 min / 17 shaves
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge for 1 shave
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Stand-by power
          0.15  W
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every yr with SH90
          2-year warranty
          Yes

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SmartClean system
        • Cleaning cartridge
        • SmartClick beard styler
        • Luxurious pouch

