Other items in the box
- SmartClean system
- Cleaning cartridge
- SmartClick beard styler
- Luxurious pouch
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Perfection in every pass
Use the special edition Series 8000 dry or wet for a perfectly comfortable shave. V-Track precision blades cut hairs up to 30% closer to skin*, while the heads move in 8 directions to cut up to 20% more hair in a single pass* See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfection in every pass
Use the special edition Series 8000 dry or wet for a perfectly comfortable shave. V-Track precision blades cut hairs up to 30% closer to skin*, while the heads move in 8 directions to cut up to 20% more hair in a single pass* See all benefits
Perfection in every pass
Use the special edition Series 8000 dry or wet for a perfectly comfortable shave. V-Track precision blades cut hairs up to 30% closer to skin*, while the heads move in 8 directions to cut up to 20% more hair in a single pass* See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfection in every pass
Use the special edition Series 8000 dry or wet for a perfectly comfortable shave. V-Track precision blades cut hairs up to 30% closer to skin*, while the heads move in 8 directions to cut up to 20% more hair in a single pass* See all benefits
Wet and dry electric shaver
Philips shop price
Total:
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect technology. You'll catch 20% more hairs* in a single pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
The V-Track Precision Blades collect hair in the optimal cutting position, resulting in a more comfortable shave that’s 30% closer*. The blades also self-sharpen to ensure a premium shave day after day.
Choose how you prefer to shave. Shave in the shower. Or use with water, foam, or gel for refreshing, comfortable shave.
At the touch of a button, the SmartClean System cleans, lubricates, dries, and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best, day in and day out.
The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level battery indicator - cleaning indicator - battery low indicator - replacement head indicator - travel lock indicator.
Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for exceptionally smooth results.
5 built-in length settings for trimming stubble to a short beard. Rounded tips and comb are designed to prevent skin irritation.
A powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour for up to 50 minutes of shaving time. Charge it for 5 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.
The sleek design of the shaver storage case takes up less space and a built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver even when you're on the go.
Philips backs this shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our Series 9000 Shavers are designed for performance and durability, promising you an extremely close shave time after time.
Shaving Performance
Accessories
Ease of use
Design
Power
Service