        The most natural way to start bottle feeding

        • Blue
        Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

        Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

        Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

        Curved brush head for easy cleaning

        Curved brush head for easy cleaning

        Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.

        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

        The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

        Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

        Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.

        Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

        Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

        Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

        One piece, silicone Soothie pacifier helps calm babies

        One piece, silicone Soothie pacifier helps calm babies

        Used by medical professionals to calm newborns. Hospital grade silicone one piece construction, highly durable.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Material

          Bottle
          BPA free*

        • What is included

          Bottle and nipple brush
          1  pcs
          Silicone pacifier
          2  pcs
          Baby bottle
          5  pcs

        • Bottle

          Material
          BPA free*

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Wide neck
          • Ergonomic shape

        • Ease of use

          Bottle use
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean
          • Easy to hold

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Functions

          Anti-colic valve
          Advanced anti-colic system
          Latch on
          • Easy combine breast and bottle
          • Natural latch on
          Nipple
          • Unique comfort petals
          • Extra soft and flexible teat

        • Features

          Can be sterilized
          Yes

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

