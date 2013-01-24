Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    DECT baby monitor

    SCD589/54
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Guaranteed zero interference Guaranteed zero interference Guaranteed zero interference
      -{discount-value}

      DECT baby monitor

      SCD589/54
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Guaranteed zero interference

      This digital technology provides a secured, private connection, because you want to be the only one listening to your baby. Automatically chooses an unused channel and switches as it detects another device using the same channel.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      DECT baby monitor

      Guaranteed zero interference

      This digital technology provides a secured, private connection, because you want to be the only one listening to your baby. Automatically chooses an unused channel and switches as it detects another device using the same channel.

      Guaranteed zero interference

      This digital technology provides a secured, private connection, because you want to be the only one listening to your baby. Automatically chooses an unused channel and switches as it detects another device using the same channel.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      DECT baby monitor

      Guaranteed zero interference

      This digital technology provides a secured, private connection, because you want to be the only one listening to your baby. Automatically chooses an unused channel and switches as it detects another device using the same channel.

      Similar products

      See all unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DECT baby monitor

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Guaranteed zero interference

        With DECT digital technology

        Guarantees zero interference from any other device

        Guarantees zero interference from any other device

        Guarantees zero interference from any other device (other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones). Provides a secure and private connection using data encryption. You will be the only one who can hear your baby and you only hear your own baby.

        Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

        Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

        Indicates a continuous connection between the baby and the parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.

        Rechargeable parent unit for minimum 24 hours of monitoring

        Rechargeable parent unit for minimum 24 hours of monitoring

        The rechargeable parent unit gives you a minimum of 24 hours of cordless monitoring with a range of up to 300 m (900 feet).

        Small, mobile parent unit to freely roam around the house

        Small, mobile parent unit to freely roam around the house

        Allows you to freely roam around the house due to the small size, but still hear when your baby needs you.

        Remotely monitor the baby's room temperature

        Remotely monitor the baby's room temperature for extra comfort and control.

        Provides the ability to allow you to talk back to the baby

        Provides the ability to allow you to talk back to the baby.

        Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes noise

        Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes noise, even with volume off.

        Travel pouch for easy storage

        Travel pouch for easy storage while traveling.

        The neck cord provides hands-free convenience and mobility

        The neck cord provides hands-free convenience and mobility: clip the parent unit to your belt or wear it around your neck.

        300 m range ensures secure reception in and around the house

        With a range up to 300 m you are ensured a secure reception in and around the house.

        Comforts the baby in the dark with soothing stars

        Nightlight with soothing stars to comfort your baby.

        Five lullabies soothe baby to sleep

        Five lullabies soothe baby to sleep.

        Technical Specifications

        • Development stages

          Stage
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

        • Power

          Operating time on battery
          12  hour(s)
          Power supply
          110  V
          Charging time
          16  hour(s)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Automatic channel selection
          Yes
          Number of channels
          60

        • Convenience

          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Auto out-of-range warning
          Yes
          Power on indication
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Night light
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes
          Sound-level lights
          Yes
          System check
          • System check alarm
          • Battery check light
          • System check light

        • Power

          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency band
          DECT

        • Accessories

          Belt clip
          Yes
          Batteries
          2 x AAA NiMH rechargeable
          Charger
          Charging base for parent unit

        • Accessories

          AC/DC adaptor
          2x 9VDC, 300mA
          DFU/ user manual
          • English
          • Spanish
          • French

        • Technical specifications

          Operating temperature range
          32 .. 104  °F

        • Technical specifications

          Storage temperature range
          -4 .. 140  °F

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips