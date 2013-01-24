Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
      Easy sip

      This Philips AVENT spout cup is great for both toddlers and parents. The soft silicone spout makes sipping easy and fewer parts ensures easy cleaning of the cup

        Easy sip

        Sippy cup with soft spout for easy drinking

        • Easy sip
        • 7oz/200ml
        • 6m+
        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cup. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

        Soft silicone spout for easy drinking

        Soft silicone spout for easy drinking

        The one-piece silicone spout is easy to drink from: liquid starts flowing when pressure is applied to the spout.

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        One piece silicone spout for easy assembly

        The valve is built into the spout, ensuring assembly is fast and hassle free.

        Rippled container shape for steady grip

        Container of the sippy cup is designed to allow easy grip for little hands.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • What is included

          Silicone spout
          1  pcs
          Spout cup
          Polypropylene, silicone rubber
          Cup (200ml/ 7oz)
          1  pcs
          Hygene cap
          1  pcs

        • Accessories

          Replacement part
          Replacement spout SCF246

        • Weight and dimensions

          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          69x111x118  mm
          Product weight
          0.06  kg

