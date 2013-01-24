Home
    Enjoy digital reception
      TV antenna

      SDV1121/27

      Enjoy digital reception

      This antenna has been designed to provide a good reception of Digital broadcasts.

      TV antenna

      Enjoy digital reception

      TV antenna

        Enjoy digital reception

        • HDTV/UHF/VHF
        • Indoor
        • Passive

        Compact design fits virtually anywhere

        Compact design allows you to position the antenna virtually anywhere.

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Output
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          Antenna cable length
          130  cm
          Tuner bands
          • UHF
          • VHF

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          Included

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          21.9  cm
          Length
          8.6  inch
          Width
          11.8  cm
          Width
          4.6  inch
          Height
          26.8  cm
          Height
          10.6  inch
          Nett weight
          0.4300  kg
          Nett weight
          0.948  lb
          Gross weight
          0.82  kg
          Gross weight
          1.808  lb
          Tare weight
          0.3900  kg
          Tare weight
          0.860  lb
          GTIN
          1 06 09585 18042 7
          Number of consumer packagings
          4

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          24  cm
          Height
          9.4  inch
          Width
          8.9  cm
          Width
          3.5  inch
          Depth
          4.3  cm
          Depth
          1.7  inch
          Nett weight
          0.1075  kg
          Nett weight
          0.237  lb
          Gross weight
          0.1496  kg
          Gross weight
          0.330  lb
          Tare weight
          0.0421  kg
          Tare weight
          0.093  lb
          UPC
          6 09585 18042 0
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.4  inch
          Depth
          3.5  cm
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Height
          6.8  inch
          Weight
          0.1075  kg
          Weight
          0.237  lb
          Width
          2.0  inch
          Width
          5.1  cm

