      Shaver series 9000 and SP9000 Replacement shaving heads

      SH91/50

      Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

      Shaver series 9000 and SP9000 Replacement shaving heads

      Change heads every 2 years for 100% performance

      Compatible with S9000 and S9000 Prestige

      Compatible with S9000 and S9000 Prestige

      SH91 replacement heads are compatible with all Shavers Series 9000 (S9xxx) and S9000 Prestige (SP98xx).

      Advanced precision for a closer shave*

      Advanced precision for a closer shave*

      With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the Precision blades* shave close. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

      1. Press the release buttons and detach the shaving head holder. 2. Turn the retaining rings counterclockwise and remove them. 3. Remove old shaving heads and insert replacement (notches should fit exactly onto the projections). 4. Place retaining rings back and turn them clockwise until you hear a click. 5. Insert the shaving holder back and close.

      Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

      Technical Specifications

      Shaving heads

        Fits product type
        • Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx)
        • and S9000 Prestige (SP98xx)
        Shaving heads per packaging
        3
      versus predecessor Philips Series S9000

