    Headphones

    Bluetooth stereo headset

    SHB9100RD/00
    • Pure sound, wired or wireless Pure sound, wired or wireless Pure sound, wired or wireless
      Superior 40mm Neodymium drivers and digital enhancement ensure the SHB9100 headset’s unparalleled sound clarity and rich bass. Deluxe, multi-directional FloatingCushions earshells further enhance both wired and wireless listening pleasure. See all benefits

      Superior 40mm Neodymium drivers and digital enhancement ensure the SHB9100 headset’s unparalleled sound clarity and rich bass. Deluxe, multi-directional FloatingCushions earshells further enhance both wired and wireless listening pleasure. See all benefits

        With deluxe FloatingCushions

        • On-ear
        • Red
        Digital enhancement reveals hidden notes and nuances

        Booming & superior bass from high performance drivers and digital enhancement.

        40mm neodymium drivers deliver a lifelike music soundscape

        Neodymium is a compact but very strong magnetic material. Neodymium produces a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality. The 40mm finely tuned neodymium drivers allow you to enjoy clear, detailed yet natural sound for lifelike music experience.

        Ultra-comfy, snug-fitting soft memory foam cushions

        Your Philips headset integrates comfy, soft leatherette over-ear cushions which hug the contours of your ears so snugly you’ll hardly know they were there! Ideal for heads of every size and shape this incredibly effective seal is the ideal way to forget outside distractions and immerse yourself in music for hour after enjoyable hour.

        FloatingCushions design allows auto-adjustment of earshells

        An innovative deluxe FloatingCushions design with no C-hinges means it’s incredibly quick and easy to make full multi-directional, auto-adjustment of the headset to exactly match the contours of your head. The end result is user-friendly ingenuity that ensures optimum stability by evenly distributing itself across your head and ears.

        Bluetooth-enabled wireless music & call control convenience

        When it comes to endless music listening pleasure and hassle-free switching between music and calls, simply nothing beats Bluetooth! To enjoy your favorite hits, simply pair up your Philips headset with your Bluetooth-enabled smart phone or tablet. A tap on each earshell’s intuitive control is all that’s then needed to lower volume or pause a song while you handle incoming and outgoing calls.

        Bluetooth or corded – enjoy music any way you like!

        Letting you take your pick of not only Bluetooth wireless but also 3.5mm plug-in musical playback, our new Bluetooth headset really does offer you the best of both worlds! Simply pair up your headset with any Bluetooth-enabled device to enjoy wireless listening pleasure at its crystal-clear best. Alternatively, just plug in the cable to the 3.5mm jack to enjoy the same deeply enriching immersive listening experience. Choice is yours!

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          2.1+EDR
          Maximum range
          Up to 15  m
          Audio Connections
          3.5mm Line in

        • Power

          Talk time
          9 hr
          Standby time
          200 hr
          Music playtime
          9  hr
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Battery Type
          LI-Polymer
          Battery weight
          10.6 g

        • Sound

          Frequency range
          8 - 23 000Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          108 dB

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call
          • Last number redial
          • Voice dial
          • Microphone mute
          • Switch between call and music

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          Included for charging
          Audio cable
          1.2 m audio cable for flight mode operation
          Quick start guide
          Quick Start Guide

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 23410 71812 6
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Depth
          8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.356  kg
          Height
          20  cm
          Nett weight
          0.213  kg
          Tare weight
          0.143  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          19.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71812 3
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Gross weight
          1.379  kg
          Height
          22.4  cm
          Length
          25.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.639  kg
          Tare weight
          0.74  kg
          Width
          20.8  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          7  cm
          Height
          17.8  cm
          Weight
          0.14  kg
          Width
          14.9  cm

