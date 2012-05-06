Other items in the box
- 3 sizes ear caps transparent
Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Bass sound
The ultra small in-ear design from this Philips SHE3501PP/00 headphone with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for bass sound. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bass sound
The ultra small in-ear design from this Philips SHE3501PP/00 headphone with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for bass sound. See all benefits
Bass sound
The ultra small in-ear design from this Philips SHE3501PP/00 headphone with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for bass sound. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bass sound
The ultra small in-ear design from this Philips SHE3501PP/00 headphone with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for bass sound. See all benefits
In-Ear Headphones
Total:
Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.
Ultra small, lighweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for long hours listening.
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.
Product dimensions
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Connectivity
Sound
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.