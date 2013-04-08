Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headphones

    In-Ear Headset

    SHE3515PK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Clear sound Clear sound Clear sound
      -{discount-value}

      In-Ear Headset

      SHE3515PK/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      for your mobile phone

      • Integrated microphone & call button
      • A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use
      • Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise
      • Rubberized cable relief enhances durability
      • Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      In-Ear Headset

      for your mobile phone

      • Integrated microphone & call button
      • A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use
      • Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise
      • Rubberized cable relief enhances durability
      • Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass
      See all benefits

      for your mobile phone

      • Integrated microphone & call button
      • A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use
      • Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise
      • Rubberized cable relief enhances durability
      • Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      In-Ear Headset

      for your mobile phone

      • Integrated microphone & call button
      • A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use
      • Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise
      • Rubberized cable relief enhances durability
      • Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass
      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        In-Ear Headset

        In-Ear Headset

        Total:

        Clear sound

        The ultra small in-ear headphones design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls.
        Integrated microphone & call button

        Integrated microphone & call button

        With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

        Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

        Ultra small, lighweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for long hours listening.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

        Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

        To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Type
          Dynamic
          Frequency response
          12 - 23 500  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          103  dB
          Speaker diameter
          9  mm
          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome

        • Design

          Color
          Pink

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Finishing of connector
          Chrome plated
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Depth
          2,7  cm
          Gross weight
          0,0309  kg
          Height
          17,3  cm
          Nett weight
          0,01465  kg
          Tare weight
          0,01625  kg
          Width
          5  cm
          Depth
          1,1  inch
          Gross weight
          0,068  lb
          Height
          6,8  inch
          Nett weight
          0,032  lb
          Tare weight
          0,036  lb
          Width
          2,0  inch
          EAN
          69 23410 71926 0
          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1,2  kg
          Height
          13,6  cm
          Length
          37,4  cm
          Nett weight
          0,35160  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          0,84840  kg
          Width
          17,4  cm
          Gross weight
          2,645  lb
          Height
          5,4  inch
          Length
          14,7  inch
          Nett weight
          0,775  lb
          Tare weight
          1,870  lb
          Width
          6,9  inch
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71926 7

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0,1305  kg
          Height
          6  cm
          Length
          18,1  cm
          Nett weight
          0,04395  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0,08655  kg
          Width
          8,1  cm
          Gross weight
          0,288  lb
          Height
          2,4  inch
          Length
          7,1  inch
          Nett weight
          0,097  lb
          Tare weight
          0,191  lb
          Width
          3,2  inch
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 71926 4

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          0,5  inch
          Depth
          1,16  cm
          Height
          1,35  cm
          Height
          0,5  inch
          Weight
          0,0109  kg
          Weight
          0,024  lb
          Width
          0,8  inch
          Width
          2  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Get 15% off your next purchase on Philips.ca

            Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

            First to hear about the latest product launches

            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.