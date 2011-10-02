Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headphones

    In-Ear Headset

    SHE3575WT/28
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Small yet loud Small yet loud Small yet loud
      -{discount-value}

      In-Ear Headset

      SHE3575WT/28
      Overall Rating / 5

      for your mobile phones

      • Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound
      • Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise
      • Integrated microphone & call button
      • 3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear
      • Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      In-Ear Headset

      for your mobile phones

      • Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound
      • Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise
      • Integrated microphone & call button
      • 3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear
      • Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      for your mobile phones

      • Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound
      • Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise
      • Integrated microphone & call button
      • 3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear
      • Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      In-Ear Headset

      for your mobile phones

      • Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound
      • Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise
      • Integrated microphone & call button
      • 3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear
      • Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        In-Ear Headset

        In-Ear Headset

        Total:

        Small yet loud

        The ultra small in-ear design conforms to ear shape for best fit. Quality speakers provides powerful sound. The integrated mic picks up your voice clearly. It is ideal for long hours of music listening and conversation.
        Integrated microphone & call button

        Integrated microphone & call button

        With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

        Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

        Ultra small, lighweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for long hours listening.

        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

        Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound

        Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that soundwaves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition

        Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

        3.5mm plug for Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Palm

        3.5mm stereo connector for Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola and Palm

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

        To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.1277  kg
          Height
          5.9  cm
          Length
          17.8  cm
          Nett weight
          0.033  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.0947  kg
          Width
          9.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.282  lb
          Height
          2.3  inch
          Length
          7.0  inch
          Nett weight
          0.073  lb
          Tare weight
          0.209  lb
          Width
          3.9  inch
          GTIN
          2 06 09585 21883 7

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.2016  kg
          Height
          13.4  cm
          Length
          36.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.264  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          0.9376  kg
          Width
          21.3  cm
          Gross weight
          2.649  lb
          Height
          5.3  inch
          Length
          14.4  inch
          Nett weight
          0.582  lb
          Tare weight
          2.067  lb
          Width
          8.4  inch
          GTIN
          1 06 09585 21883 0

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Depth
          3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.0249  kg
          Height
          17  cm
          Nett weight
          0.011  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0139  kg
          Width
          5  cm
          Depth
          1.2  inch
          Gross weight
          0.055  lb
          Height
          6.7  inch
          Nett weight
          0.024  lb
          Tare weight
          0.031  lb
          UPC
          6 09585 21883 3
          Width
          2.0  inch
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2m
          Connector
          3.5mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          Chrome plated
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Type of cable
          Copper

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-open
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          12-23 500  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          102 dB
          Speaker diameter
          8 mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Get 15% off your next purchase on Philips.ca

            Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

            First to hear about the latest product launches

            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.