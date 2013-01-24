Home
    Headphones

    BASS+

    Headphones with mic

      Experience suprisingly big sound pumping out of a small, sturdy package. With speaker drivers specially tuned for big bass, Philips BASS+ earphones deliver great sound isolation and wearing stability, so you get the most out of your beats. See all benefits

        Feel it. BASS+

        • 12.2mm drivers/ closed-back
        • In-ear
        Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

        Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

        This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers blast out thumping bass from a sleek, compact package.

        Ergonomic design for max comfort

        Ergonomic design for max comfort

        Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.

        Remote control for handsfree calls and music

        Remote control for handsfree calls and music

        An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

        Slim, stable in-ear fit

        Slim, stable in-ear fit

        With a slim in-ear design that attaches perfectly to your ears, each earphone sits securely for great stability that won't fall out.

        Great sound isolation

        Great sound isolation

        Desgined for optimal passive noise isolation, this in-ear fit ensures you never miss a beat of your music.

        Big, bold bass you can feel

        Big, bold bass you can feel

        This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          12.2  mm
          Maximum power input
          30  mW
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Frequency response
          9 - 23 000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          symmetrical
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          nickel plated

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.182  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 25970 71337 9
          Height
          10.5  cm
          Length
          18  cm
          Nett weight
          0.039  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.143  kg
          Width
          8.2  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.76  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 71337 2
          Height
          24.8  cm
          Length
          38  cm
          Nett weight
          0.312  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          1.448  kg
          Width
          18.1  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          EAN
          69 25970 71337 5
          Gross weight
          0.0496  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.013  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.0366  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          2.8  cm
          Height
          8  cm
          Weight
          0.0117  kg
          Width
          3  cm

