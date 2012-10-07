Search terms

    SHE4600/00
    Enhanced bass
      In-Ear Headphones

      SHE4600/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Enhanced bass

      With 15mm speakers and bass beat vent, these earbud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Airy rubberized soft body provides a comfortable, secure fit inside your ears. 3 sizes of interchangeable earbud for custom fitting.

        Enhanced bass

        Comfortable fitting with changeable cushioned caps

        15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

        15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

        Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

        Air cushioned caps for superb cushioning comfort

        Air in between the cap and the driver gives you a soft feel like a pillow as it reduces the pressure on your ears.

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection

        Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          18 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          30  mW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          15  mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          nickel plated
          Type of cable
          copper

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17,3  cm
          Width
          9,5  cm
          Depth
          2,5  cm
          Nett weight
          0,0134  kg
          Gross weight
          0,0592  kg
          Tare weight
          0,0458  kg
          EAN
          69 23410 71659 7
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Depth
          1,0  inch
          Gross weight
          0,131  lb
          Height
          6,8  inch
          Nett weight
          0,030  lb
          Tare weight
          0,101  lb
          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Width
          3,7  inch

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          35,8  cm
          Width
          21,5  cm
          Height
          18,3  cm
          Nett weight
          0,3216  kg
          Gross weight
          1,99  kg
          Tare weight
          1,6684  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71659 4
          Gross weight
          4,387  lb
          Height
          7,2  inch
          Length
          14,1  inch
          Nett weight
          0,709  lb
          Tare weight
          3,678  lb
          Width
          8,5  inch

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          10,5  cm
          Width
          8,8  cm
          Height
          16,9  cm
          Nett weight
          0,0402  kg
          Gross weight
          0,2218  kg
          Tare weight
          0,1816  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 71659 1
          Gross weight
          0,489  lb
          Height
          6,7  inch
          Length
          4,1  inch
          Nett weight
          0,089  lb
          Tare weight
          0,400  lb
          Width
          3,5  inch

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1,4  cm
          Depth
          0,6  inch
          Height
          2,5  cm
          Height
          1,0  inch
          Weight
          0,0118  kg
          Weight
          0,026  lb
          Width
          0,8  inch
          Width
          2  cm

