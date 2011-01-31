Search terms

      Tailored size for kids, control maximum volume

      • Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound
      • Lockable volume control enables you to set maximum volume
      • Perfect fit: design tailor-sized for growing kids

        Designed for kids

        These headphones are specifically designed for kids. A lockable volume control box to set maximum volume output is included. The design is tailored for growing kids to ensure a perfect fit.

        Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        Lockable volume control enables you to set maximum volume

        Be assured of safe volume levels for your kids headphones by setting the maximum volume level with the lockable volume control box.

        Perfect fit: design tailor-sized for growing kids

        Be assured of perfect fit for kids with these tailor designed kids headphones.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          2,1  cm
          Depth
          0,8  inch
          Height
          16  cm
          Height
          6,3  inch
          Weight
          0,0486  kg
          Weight
          0,107  lb
          Width
          15,2  cm
          Width
          6,0  inch

        • Sound

          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          10 - 24 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          100 mW
          Sensitivity
          106 dB

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0,85548  kg
          Gross weight
          1,886  lb
          GTIN
          1 06 09585 21286 9
          Height
          9,4  inch
          Height
          23,9  cm
          Length
          9,4  inch
          Length
          24  cm
          Nett weight
          0,2916  kg
          Nett weight
          0,643  lb
          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Tare weight
          0,56388  kg
          Tare weight
          1,243  lb
          Width
          8,2  inch
          Width
          20,9  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Depth
          3  cm
          Depth
          1,2  inch
          Gross weight
          0,0977  kg
          Gross weight
          0,215  lb
          Height
          22,3  cm
          Height
          8,8  inch
          Nett weight
          0,107  lb
          Nett weight
          0,0486  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Tare weight
          0,108  lb
          Tare weight
          0,0491  kg
          UPC
          6 09585 21286 2
          Width
          7,8  inch
          Width
          19,8  cm

