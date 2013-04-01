Home
    Headphones

    Headband headphones

    SHL3100/28
    Dynamic solid bass
      Headband headphones

      SHL3100/28
      with DJ monitoring style

      • Hear what's going on and listen to your DJ style headphone
      • Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head
      • 1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go
      • Tested with 8,000 cable bends for assured durability
      • Earpieces swivel 165° for monitoring and added flexibility
        Dynamic solid bass

        Get the boom in music wherever you go. The SHL3100 features 40mm neodymium drivers for rich, deep bass. Equipped for 1500mW power, the headphones deliver even high volumes with no distortion. Each earshell swivels 165° for easy monitoring.
        Designed with the professional DJ in mind, the earpieces on these headphones can each rotate 165° – for convenient one-ear listening while track mixing. The swivel can also be put to good use even in more casual listening, when temporary attention has to be paid to outside sounds.

        Made to give you the best experience on the go, the DJ monitoring style headphones can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage. Clever design and careful selection of components, like the well-built hinges, allow the headphone parts to be maneuvered with ease. The SHL3100 can be folded flat, while the higher end SHL3200 and 3300 can be folded into more compact forms.

        Neodymium drivers boast of an outstanding frequency response that imparts crisp high tones, and bass that is effortlessly extended and defined. Sound separation is also remarkably clear, letting you hear each note at precisely the right moment – for a professional touch to track mixing, or for immersive enjoyment of favorites on the go.

        Everything about these headphones spells comfort – from the ergonomic design to the lightweight construction and use of superior materials. Even in extended use, the exceptional comfort lets you enjoy your music to the fullest.

        Indulge in great sound no matter where you are. The 85mm diameter soft cushions create perfect sealing between your ears and the environment, providing excellent noise isolation and enhancing bass notes. Whether you are mixing tracks at a lively party, or simply enjoying favorites on your commute, the earshell cushions ensure you get the best out of your music.

        1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

        A 1.2m long cable lets budding DJs bring their set outdoors. Now you can mix tracks and hold parties wherever you want.

        Tested with 8,000 cable bends for assured durability

        Engineered for robustness and performance, these headphones promise sound experiences that wouldn’t let you down. Cable systems are developed to withstand strong tugging and repeated bending – stresses beyond those encountered in daily use. To ensure this, all cable designs undergo a rigorous test of 8,000 bends.

        1500mW power handling: no distortion even at high volume

        High power handling hands you high performance – no matter what the volume, no matter what the source. Listen to all your music from MP3 players, smartphones, home audio devices and mixing boards. Even at high volumes, or with high audio input power, delivery is clear and distortion-free.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Frequency response
          18 - 20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          1500 mW
          Sensitivity
          107 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-sided

