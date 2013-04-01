Flat foldable for easy storage on the go

Made to give you the best experience on the go, the DJ monitoring style headphones can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage. Clever design and careful selection of components, like the well-built hinges, allow the headphone parts to be maneuvered with ease. The SHL3100 can be folded flat, while the higher end SHL3200 and 3300 can be folded into more compact forms.