Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headphones

    Headband headphones

    SHL3300/28
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Deep bass, defined sound Deep bass, defined sound Deep bass, defined sound
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Headband headphones

      SHL3300/28
      Overall Rating / 5

      With DJ monitoring style

      • 1.5m coiled cable for extra flexibility and durability
      • 2200mW high power handling:no distortion even at high volume
      • 40 mm neodymium speaker drivers for deep and defined bass
      • Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head
      • Auto-return earpieces restores original positions after use
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Headband headphones

      With DJ monitoring style

      • 1.5m coiled cable for extra flexibility and durability
      • 2200mW high power handling:no distortion even at high volume
      • 40 mm neodymium speaker drivers for deep and defined bass
      • Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head
      • Auto-return earpieces restores original positions after use
      See all benefits

      With DJ monitoring style

      • 1.5m coiled cable for extra flexibility and durability
      • 2200mW high power handling:no distortion even at high volume
      • 40 mm neodymium speaker drivers for deep and defined bass
      • Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head
      • Auto-return earpieces restores original positions after use
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Headband headphones

      With DJ monitoring style

      • 1.5m coiled cable for extra flexibility and durability
      • 2200mW high power handling:no distortion even at high volume
      • 40 mm neodymium speaker drivers for deep and defined bass
      • Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head
      • Auto-return earpieces restores original positions after use
      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all On-ear

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Headband headphones

        Headband headphones

        Total:

        Deep bass, defined sound

        Engineered for uncompromised audio delivery, the SHL3300 features 40mm neodymium drivers and is equipped for 2200mW power - offering defined bass and precision sound with no distortion. Auto-return earshells rotate 165° for easy monitoring.
        1.5m coiled cable for extra flexibility and durability

        1.5m coiled cable for extra flexibility and durability

        Enjoy greater freedom of movement with a 1.5m long coiled cable. The coil also reduces the strain on parts caused by pulling, while providing the extra length without the mess of entangled cables.

        40 mm neodymium speaker drivers for deep and defined bass

        40 mm neodymium speaker drivers for deep and defined bass

        Neodymium drivers boast of an outstanding frequency response that imparts crisp high tones, and bass that is effortlessly extended and defined. Sound separation is also remarkably clear, letting you hear each note at precisely the right moment – for a professional touch to track mixing, or for immersive enjoyment of favorites on the go.

        Compact foldable design for easy storage on the go

        Compact foldable design for easy storage on the go

        Made to give you the best experience on the go, the DJ monitoring style headphones can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage. Clever design and careful selection of components, like the well-built hinges, allow the headphone parts to be maneuvered with ease. The SHL3100 can be folded flat, while the higher end SHL3200 and 3300 can be folded into more compact forms.

        Earpieces swivel 165° for monitoring and added flexibility

        Earpieces swivel 165° for monitoring and added flexibility

        Designed with the professional DJ in mind, the earpieces on these headphones can each rotate 165° – for convenient one-ear listening while track mixing. The swivel can also be put to good use even in more casual listening, when temporary attention has to be paid to outside sounds.

        Soft 95mm diameter cushions for extended comfort

        Soft 95mm diameter cushions for extended comfort

        Indulge in great sound no matter where you are. The 95mm diameter soft cushions create perfect sealing between your ears and the environment, providing excellent noise isolation and enhancing bass notes. Whether you are mixing tracks at a lively party, or simply enjoying favorites on your commute, the earshell cushions ensure you get the best out of your music.

        Wide, lightweight headband with EVA foam for comfortable fit

        Wide, lightweight headband with EVA foam for comfortable fit

        Everything about these headphones spells comfort – from the ergonomic design to the lightweight construction and use of superior materials. Even in extended use, the exceptional comfort lets you enjoy your music to the fullest.

        Closed-back system blocks out ambient noise

        Closed-back system blocks out ambient noise

        Single-sided DJ monitoring style for easy tuning in & out

        Single-sided DJ monitoring style for easy tuning in & out

        Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head

        Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head

        Breathable ear cushions for longer listening comfort

        Breathable ear cushions for longer listening comfort

        2200mW high power handling:no distortion even at high volume

        High power handling hands you high performance – no matter what the volume, no matter what the source. Listen to all your music from MP3 players, smartphones, home audio devices and mixing boards. Even at high volumes, or with high audio input power, delivery is clear and distortion-free.

        Tested with 8,000 cable bends for assured durability

        Engineered for robustness and performance, these headphones promise sound experiences that wouldn’t let you down. Cable systems are developed to withstand strong tugging and repeated bending – stresses beyond those encountered in daily use. To ensure this, all cable designs undergo a rigorous test of 8,000 bends.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Frequency response
          18 - 25,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          2200 mW
          Sensitivity
          108 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          one-sided

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Get 15% off your next purchase on Philips.ca

            Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

            First to hear about the latest product launches

            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.