    Headphones

    CitiScape Headband Headphones

    SHL5200WT/28
      CitiScape Headband Headphones

      SHL5200WT/28
      with sound isolating cushions

      • Powerful 40mm drivers deliver deep and dynamic bass
      • Flat 1.2m anti-tangle cable keeps you kink- and knot-free
      • On-ear isolating cushions block out the city’s noise
      • Soft breathable headband for long-listening comfort
      • Soft foam cushions for music enjoyment in true comfort
      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        CitiScape Headband Headphones

        SHL5200WT/28

        Powered by deep, dynamic bass

        Chic simplicity takes on an urban pop edge with the Metro. Its lightweight breathable headband with auto-fitting noise isolating cushions ensure perfect fit and comfort while you immerse in powerful bass sounds.
        Powerful 40mm drivers deliver deep and dynamic bass

        Powerful 40mm drivers deliver deep and dynamic bass

        Get into your groove with music that packs a solid punch, thanks to powerful 40mm drivers that deliver deep and dynamic bass. With Philips’ heritage in sound excellence, you can trust that your CitiScape headphones will ensure a vividly moving sound experience – wherever you go.

        Flat 1.2m anti-tangle cable keeps you kink- and knot-free

        Flat 1.2m anti-tangle cable keeps you kink- and knot-free

        Say goodbye to wrestling with knotted and messy cables in and out of your bag. Your CitiScape headphones’ flat 1.2m anti-tangle cable stays kink- and knot-free – always. Now you can focus on what matters most, like enjoying your music with ease wherever you go.

        On-ear isolating cushions block out the city’s noise

        On-ear isolating cushions block out the city’s noise

        Be part of the city's buzz but not its noise with on-ear sound isolating cushions. The incredibly soft ear cushions enclose the speakers around your ears for long-lasting wearing comfort. You will be able to clearly discern and enjoy all the sound details in your favorite music.

        Soft breathable headband for long-listening comfort

        Soft breathable headband for long-listening comfort

        The soft and lightweight headband is perforated in order to release heat build-up when you're wearing your CitiScape headphones.

        Soft foam cushions for music enjoyment in true comfort

        Soft foam cushions for music enjoyment in true comfort

        Ultra-soft and supple cushions hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely to form a perfect seal. Not only is it designed to ensure the best possible fit – whatever your head shape, it also lets you immerse in music enjoyment for extended periods of time. In fact, it is so comfortable, you may even forget that you have them on.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          7,5  cm
          Depth
          3,0  inch
          Height
          18,5  cm
          Height
          7,3  inch
          Weight
          0,176  kg
          Weight
          0,388  lb
          Width
          17,5  cm
          Width
          6,9  inch

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          20 - 20000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Sensitivity
          106 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Number of products included
          1
          Depth
          8  cm
          Gross weight
          0,4  kg
          Height
          20  cm
          Nett weight
          0,176  kg
          Tare weight
          0,224  kg
          Width
          19,5  cm
          Depth
          3,1  inch
          Gross weight
          0,882  lb
          Height
          7,9  inch
          Nett weight
          0,388  lb
          Tare weight
          0,494  lb
          UPC
          6 09585 22408 7
          Width
          7,7  inch
          Packaging type
          Dummy

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Gross weight
          1,502  kg
          Height
          24  cm
          Length
          26,5  cm
          Nett weight
          0,528  kg
          Tare weight
          0,974  kg
          Width
          21,5  cm
          GTIN
          1 06 09585 22408 4
          Gross weight
          3,311  lb
          Height
          9,4  inch
          Length
          10,4  inch
          Nett weight
          1,164  lb
          Tare weight
          2,147  lb
          Width
          8,5  inch

