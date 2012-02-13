Home
      with MusicSeal to keep your music yours

      • Air-quilted headband for long-listening comfort on the move
      • Built-in microphone & volume control lets you take calls
      • Finely tuned 40mm premium drivers deliver precision sound
      • MusicSeal keeps your music in and all to yourself
      • Over-ear isolating cushions block out the city’s noise
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Immerse in high precision sound

        Inspired by cities & savvy urbanites, the retro-mod CitiScape Uptown lets you immerse in high precision sound with MusicSeal to keep every beat to yourself. Plus, memory foam cushions & an air-quilted headband ensure comfort & perfect fit.
        Built-in microphone & volume control lets you take calls

        Built-in microphone & volume control lets you take calls

        Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone and volume control so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It’s a breeze staying connected with your music – and with the people who matter most to you.

        Finely tuned 40mm premium drivers deliver precision sound

        Finely tuned 40mm premium drivers deliver precision sound

        Immerse in crystal clear and richly detailed sound delivered by finely tuned premium 40mm drivers. Backed by Philips' heritage in sound excellence, your CitiScape headphones are carefully engineered to reproduce high precision sound for truly captivating music enjoyment on the move.

        MusicSeal keeps your music in and all to yourself

        MusicSeal keeps your music in and all to yourself

        Whether you’re listening to the gnashing guitar riffs of a funk metal band or the lilting soprano of an opera diva, MusicSeal ensures that your CitiScape headphones lets you keep your favorite music all to yourself. With double layered walls within the earshell and secure edges between the headphone cushions and housing, this innovative feature seals in every beat. At the same time, ambient noise is prevented from seeping through and disrupting your music enjoyment.

        Over-ear isolating cushions block out the city’s noise

        Over-ear isolating cushions block out the city’s noise

        Be part of the city's buzz but not its noise with over-the-ear sound isolating cushions. The incredibly soft ear cushions enclose the speakers around your ears to create a perfect seal. You will be able to clearly discern and enjoy all the sound details in your favorite music. Designed to alleviate pressure on your ears, you can wear your CitiScape headphones in true comfort and for long periods of time.

        Memory foam cushions keep you comfortably immersed in music

        Memory foam cushions keep you comfortably immersed in music

        Ultra-soft and supple memory foam cushions of these Philips headphones hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely to form a perfect seal. Not only is it designed to ensure the best possible fit – whatever your head shape, it also lets you immerse in music enjoyment for extended periods of time. In fact, it is so comfortable, you may even forget that you have them on.

        Flat 1.2m anti-tangle cable keeps you kink- and knot-free

        Flat 1.2m anti-tangle cable keeps you kink- and knot-free

        Say goodbye to wrestling with knotted and messy cables in and out of your bag. Your CitiScape headphones’ flat 1.2m anti-tangle cable stays kink- and knot-free – always. Now you can focus on what matters most, like enjoying your music with ease wherever you go.

        Air-quilted headband for long-listening comfort on the move

        Air-quilted headband for long-listening comfort on the move

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          12 - 23 500  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Sensitivity
          103 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Compatible with:
          iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Depth
          9  cm
          Gross weight
          0.505  kg
          Height
          21.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.248  kg
          Tare weight
          0.257  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Box
          Depth
          3.5  inch
          Gross weight
          1.113  lb
          Height
          8.5  inch
          Nett weight
          0.547  lb
          Tare weight
          0.567  lb
          UPC
          6 09585 22224 3
          Width
          7.7  inch

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Gross weight
          1.85  kg
          Height
          25.5  cm
          Length
          29.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.744  kg
          Tare weight
          1.106  kg
          Width
          21.5  cm
          GTIN
          1 06 09585 22224 0
          Gross weight
          4.079  lb
          Height
          10  inch
          Length
          11.6  inch
          Nett weight
          1.64  lb
          Tare weight
          2.439  lb
          Width
          8.5  inch

