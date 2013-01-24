  • 30 day return guarantee

  • Free shipping on orders over $50

  • Free return

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headphones

    Headband headphones

    SHL8800/28
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Design yourself Design yourself Design yourself
      -{discount-value}

      Headband headphones

      SHL8800/28
      Overall Rating / 5

      Change your caps with one of the included designs

      • 40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion
      • Closed type design blocks out ambient noise
      • Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality
      • 24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection
      • High performance speakers deliver booming sound and power
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Headband headphones

      Change your caps with one of the included designs

      • 40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion
      • Closed type design blocks out ambient noise
      • Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality
      • 24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection
      • High performance speakers deliver booming sound and power
      See all benefits

      Change your caps with one of the included designs

      • 40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion
      • Closed type design blocks out ambient noise
      • Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality
      • 24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection
      • High performance speakers deliver booming sound and power
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Headband headphones

      Change your caps with one of the included designs

      • 40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion
      • Closed type design blocks out ambient noise
      • Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality
      • 24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection
      • High performance speakers deliver booming sound and power
      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all On-ear

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Headband headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Design yourself

        Experience the clear sound reproduction and strong bass delivered by high quality speakers. You can also choose one of the 4 designer covers for a great look. These headphones are all about your music and your style.

        40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

        The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

        Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

        Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones great for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

        Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

        Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

        24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection

        Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        Flat when folded, it fits easily in your travel bag

        The headphone is designed to be folded flat, so that it fits in your travel bag easily.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        High performance speakers deliver booming sound and power

        The speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitve yet powerful element that enables superior power output, delivers high-fidelity sound without any audible distortion.

        Ultra-soft headband cushions for supreme wearing comfort

        The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in a matching fabric with the ear cushions allow snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.

        Choose the interchangeable cap that matches your style

        Choose one of the three interchangeable earpiece cap sets, each with different styling and colours, to suit your taste and mood.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          5,7  inch
          Height
          6,9  inch
          Depth
          2,6  inch
          Weight
          0,306  lb

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          15 - 24 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          100  mW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          single-sided cable
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Depth
          1,8  inch
          Gross weight
          0,728  lb
          Height
          8,7  inch
          Nett weight
          0,335  lb
          Tare weight
          0,393  lb
          UPC
          6 09585 18729 0
          Width
          7,7  inch

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Gross weight
          2,553  lb
          GTIN
          1 06 09585 18729 7
          Height
          8,9  inch
          Length
          8,3  inch
          Nett weight
          1,005  lb
          Tare weight
          1,548  lb
          Width
          6,1  inch

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            15% off your next purchase at Philips.ca

            Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

            First to hear about the latest product launches

            *
            *

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips