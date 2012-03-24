Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headphones

    Headband Headset

    SHL9705A/28
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Precise sound, auto fit Precise sound, auto fit Precise sound, auto fit
      -{discount-value}

      Headband Headset

      SHL9705A/28
      Overall Rating / 5

      With deluxe FloatingCushions

      • A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use
      • 24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection
      • 40mm speaker drivers deliver big sound performance
      • Sound isolating super soft ear cushions
      • Natural comfort fit from deluxe memory-foam FloatingCushions
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Headband Headset

      With deluxe FloatingCushions

      • A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use
      • 24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection
      • 40mm speaker drivers deliver big sound performance
      • Sound isolating super soft ear cushions
      • Natural comfort fit from deluxe memory-foam FloatingCushions
      See all benefits

      With deluxe FloatingCushions

      • A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use
      • 24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection
      • 40mm speaker drivers deliver big sound performance
      • Sound isolating super soft ear cushions
      • Natural comfort fit from deluxe memory-foam FloatingCushions
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Headband Headset

      With deluxe FloatingCushions

      • A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use
      • 24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection
      • 40mm speaker drivers deliver big sound performance
      • Sound isolating super soft ear cushions
      • Natural comfort fit from deluxe memory-foam FloatingCushions
      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all On-ear

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Headband Headset

        Headband Headset

        Total:

        Precise sound, auto fit

        Flat foldable,lightweight aluminium housing for superb music enjoyment on-the-go.The 40mm studio-grade speakers,with deluxe FloatingCushions that allow for full multi-directional adjustment of earshells,create superior sound and natural fit
        Sound isolating super soft ear cushions

        Sound isolating super soft ear cushions

        The deluxe super soft ear cushions enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.

        Natural comfort fit from deluxe memory-foam FloatingCushions

        Natural comfort fit from deluxe memory-foam FloatingCushions

        The newly innovated deluxe FloatingCushions design of these Philips headphones allows for full multi-directional, auto-adjustment of the cushions, without the need of the traditional C-hinge construction. This results in a seamless design, which ensure optimum stability by applying an evenly distributed pressure force onto the user's head and ears. Therefore creating a strong owneable story with regards to comfort and fit.

        Lightweight but durable aluminium outer earshells

        Lightweight but durable aluminium outer earshells

        Aluminium is light, strong and has a look that complements the headphone's cool design.

        Easy portability from flat-folding design

        Easy portability from flat-folding design

        The headphone can be folded flat for easy carrying and convenient storage when not in use

        Integrated microphone & call button

        Integrated microphone & call button

        With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection

        Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

        40mm speaker drivers deliver big sound performance

        With dynamic 40mm speaker drivers these headphones deliver a crystal clear sound experience coupled with a bass thumping performance

        Precise audio from superior speaker

        Superior drivers reproduce precise audio quality, delivering the deepest rich bass and crystal clear treble in every piece of music you listen to

        Personalize your sound and button via Philips Headset App

        Download the Philips Headset App to personalize the sound of your headset as well as the remote to Answer/ End call, Play/ Pause music, Adjust volume +/-, and Change tracks.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          7,3  cm
          Depth
          2,9  inch
          Height
          17,5  cm
          Height
          6,9  inch
          Weight
          0,1435  kg
          Weight
          0,316  lb
          Width
          15,5  cm
          Width
          6,1  inch

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          18 - 23000  Hz
          Impedance
          24 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          106 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Height
          20  cm
          Height
          7,9  inch
          Width
          19,5  cm
          Width
          7,7  inch
          Depth
          5,5  cm
          Depth
          2,2  inch
          Nett weight
          0,1435  kg
          Nett weight
          0,316  lb
          Gross weight
          0,282  kg
          Gross weight
          0,622  lb
          Tare weight
          0,1385  kg
          Tare weight
          0,306  lb
          UPC
          6 09585 22373 8
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Dummy

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          21,7  cm
          Length
          8,5  inch
          Width
          18,8  cm
          Width
          7,4  inch
          Height
          23  cm
          Height
          9,1  inch
          Nett weight
          0,4305  kg
          Nett weight
          0,949  lb
          Gross weight
          1,174  kg
          Gross weight
          2,588  lb
          Tare weight
          0,7435  kg
          Tare weight
          1,639  lb
          GTIN
          1 06 09585 22373 5
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Get 15% off your next purchase on Philips.ca

            Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

            First to hear about the latest product launches

            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.