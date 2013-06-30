Search terms

    Headphones

    O'Neill

    Headband headphones

    SHO3305FIN/00
    O'Neill
    O'Neill
    Incredibly Explosive, lifelike Bass
    • Play Pause

      O'Neill Headband headphones

      SHO3305FIN/00
      Mix’n’Max Your Way to a louder Life

      • 32mm neodymium drivers deliver dynamic larger-than-life bass
      • Quickly flip from music to calls via a built-in mic & remote
      • Comfortable headband easily adjusts to every head size
      • L-shape connector enhances cable durability and lifespan
      • Robust, modular design can withstand the toughest impact
        Incredibly Explosive, lifelike Bass

        Live life to the max with the Cruz Headphones and submerge yourself in bass so rich you’ll feel it deep down inside! With a simple plug'n'play design, you can now pop out and crank up the volume any time the mood hit you!
        32mm neodymium drivers deliver dynamic larger-than-life bass

        32mm neodymium drivers deliver dynamic larger-than-life bass

        Rock out to high quality tunes on the go with dynamic 32mm drivers that deliver crystal clear sound coupled with thumping bass.

        Quickly flip from music to calls via a built-in mic & remote

        Quickly flip from music to calls via a built-in mic & remote

        Jump between music and calls with a flick of your finger using the built-in microphone and remote control. It makes staying connected with your music, and the people who matter, a breeze.

        L-shape connector enhances cable durability and lifespan

        L-shape connector enhances cable durability and lifespan

        Enjoy music for longer with a reinforced L-shaped cable connector that makes these headphones more durable and longer lasting.

        Get deep down into the groove with on-ear isolating cushions

        Get deep down into the groove with on-ear isolating cushions

        Get deep down into the groove with on-ear sound isolating cushions. Not only will you enjoy long lasting comfort, these cushions help you hear and enjoy every sonic detail of your favorite tunes.

        Soft, breathable fabric cushions ensure long wearing comfort

        Soft, breathable fabric cushions ensure long wearing comfort

        Ultra-soft fabric ear cushions hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely, creating a perfect seal that is so comfortable you might forget you have headphones on.

        Comfortable headband easily adjusts to every head size

        Comfortable headband easily adjusts to every head size

        Robust, modular design can withstand the toughest impact

        Robust, modular design can withstand the toughest impact

        Earcans simply pop off if excessive force is applied

        Earcans simply pop off if excessive force is applied

        Ultra-tough, tangle-free flat cable

        Live your life the way you want without worrying about your cable. This tough tangle-free fabric cable will hold up to anything your active lifestyle can throw at them.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          30  mW
          Sensitivity
          104  dB
          Speaker diameter
          32  mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Frequency response
          19 - 21 000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Type of cable
          Copper
          Finishing of connector
          Silver-plated

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2,028  lb
          Gross weight
          0,92  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 72050 8
          Height
          24  cm
          Height
          9,4  inch
          Length
          26,5  cm
          Length
          10,4  inch
          Nett weight
          0,780  lb
          Nett weight
          0,354  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          1,248  lb
          Tare weight
          0,566  kg
          Width
          7,5  inch
          Width
          19  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          8  cm
          Depth
          3,1  inch
          EAN
          69 23410 72050 1
          Gross weight
          0,233  kg
          Gross weight
          0,514  lb
          Height
          20  cm
          Height
          7,9  inch
          Nett weight
          0,260  lb
          Nett weight
          0,118  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Tare weight
          0,115  kg
          Tare weight
          0,254  lb
          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Width
          6,7  inch
          Width
          17  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          3,0  inch
          Depth
          7,5  cm
          Height
          18,5  cm
          Height
          7,3  inch
          Weight
          0,118  kg
          Weight
          0,260  lb
          Width
          5,3  inch
          Width
          13,5  cm

