Unrivaled sound, high impact bass
THE CONSTRUCT headband headphones
Rock out to high quality tunes on the go with dynamic 40mm drivers that deliver crystal clear sound coupled with thumping bass.
Jump between music and calls with a flick of your finger using the built-in microphone and remote control. It makes staying connected with your music, and the people who matter, a breeze.
Bend and flex your headband as much as you want, and still keep a perfect fit. Built from the ultra-durable TR90 material, this headband can take an enormous amount of bending and still bounce back to its original shape so it will stay comfortable, no matter what happens.
Be part of the city's buzz but not its noise with on-ear sound isolating cushions. Not only will you enjoy long lasting comfort, these cushions help you hear and enjoy every sonic detail of your favorite tunes.
Never worry about catching your cables again. A cable release, inspired by the latest in ski tech, instantly disconnects the cable from the headband when it gets caught. Just reconnect it to keep the your music rolling.
Ultra-soft leather ear cushions hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely, creating a perfect seal that is so comfortable you might forget you have headphones on.
Live your life the way you want without worrying about your cable. This tough tangle-free fabric cable and its reinforced connectors will hold up to anything your active lifestyle can throw at them.
