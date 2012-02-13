Home
    Headphones

    O'Neill

    THE CONSTRUCT headband headphones

    SHO7205WT/28
    O'Neill
    O'Neill
      O'Neill THE CONSTRUCT headband headphones

      SHO7205WT/28
      Overall Rating / 5

      Unrivaled sound, high impact bass

      • Dynamic 40mm neodymium drivers deliver crisp sound and deep
      • Adjustable headband fits every head size
      • Aluminum ring around the earcans protect drivers from impact
      • Jump from music to calls using built-in mic & remote control
      • Super Stretch TR90 headband for enhanced durability
      O'Neill THE CONSTRUCT headband headphones

      Unrivaled sound, high impact bass

      • Dynamic 40mm neodymium drivers deliver crisp sound and deep
      • Adjustable headband fits every head size
      • Aluminum ring around the earcans protect drivers from impact
      • Jump from music to calls using built-in mic & remote control
      • Super Stretch TR90 headband for enhanced durability
      Unrivaled sound, high impact bass

      • Dynamic 40mm neodymium drivers deliver crisp sound and deep
      • Adjustable headband fits every head size
      • Aluminum ring around the earcans protect drivers from impact
      • Jump from music to calls using built-in mic & remote control
      • Super Stretch TR90 headband for enhanced durability
      O'Neill THE CONSTRUCT headband headphones

      Unrivaled sound, high impact bass

      • Dynamic 40mm neodymium drivers deliver crisp sound and deep
      • Adjustable headband fits every head size
      • Aluminum ring around the earcans protect drivers from impact
      • Jump from music to calls using built-in mic & remote control
      • Super Stretch TR90 headband for enhanced durability
        THE CONSTRUCT headband headphones

        THE CONSTRUCT headband headphones

        State of art sound

        Isolating cushions block city noise so powerful 40mm neodymium drivers can deliver the ultimate urban escape. With a flexible TR90 headband, reinforced aluminum cans and quick release cables, the Construct is ready to take a beating.

        Dynamic 40mm neodymium drivers deliver crisp sound and deep

        Rock out to high quality tunes on the go with dynamic 40mm drivers that deliver crystal clear sound coupled with thumping bass.

        Jump from music to calls using built-in mic & remote control

        Jump between music and calls with a flick of your finger using the built-in microphone and remote control. It makes staying connected with your music, and the people who matter, a breeze.

        Super Stretch TR90 headband for enhanced durability

        Bend and flex your headband as much as you want, and still keep a perfect fit. Built from the ultra-durable TR90 material, this headband can take an enormous amount of bending and still bounce back to its original shape so it will stay comfortable, no matter what happens.

        Be immersed in the beats with on-ear isolating cushions

        Be part of the city's buzz but not its noise with on-ear sound isolating cushions. Not only will you enjoy long lasting comfort, these cushions help you hear and enjoy every sonic detail of your favorite tunes.

        Cable quick release to prevent breakage

        Never worry about catching your cables again. A cable release, inspired by the latest in ski tech, instantly disconnects the cable from the headband when it gets caught. Just reconnect it to keep the your music rolling.

        Ultra soft leather ear cushions for long time wearing

        Ultra-soft leather ear cushions hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely, creating a perfect seal that is so comfortable you might forget you have headphones on.

        Tough, tangle-free fabric cable with L-shaped connectors

        Live your life the way you want without worrying about your cable. This tough tangle-free fabric cable and its reinforced connectors will hold up to anything your active lifestyle can throw at them.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          17 - 23 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          single-sided cable
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          3.0  inch
          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Height
          20  cm
          Height
          7.9  inch
          Weight
          0.234  kg
          Weight
          0.516  lb
          Width
          5.9  inch
          Width
          15  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          UPC
          6 09585 22228 1
          Depth
          9  cm
          Gross weight
          0.62  kg
          Height
          23.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.234  kg
          Tare weight
          0.386  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          3.5  inch
          Gross weight
          1.367  lb
          Height
          9.3  inch
          Nett weight
          0.516  lb
          Tare weight
          0.851  lb
          Width
          7.7  inch
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2.1  kg
          Height
          21.4  cm
          Length
          29.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.702  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          1.398  kg
          Width
          24.2  cm
          GTIN
          1 06 09585 22228 8
          Gross weight
          4.63  lb
          Height
          8.4  inch
          Length
          11.6  inch
          Nett weight
          1.548  lb
          Tare weight
          3.082  lb
          Width
          9.5  inch

            • *Functions availability may vary based on mobile phone compatibility.

