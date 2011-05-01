Search terms

      Flexible and tough

      • Super stretch headband for enhanced durability
      • Tough tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors
      • Cable stress relief to prevent breakage
      • Auto fit cushioned headband
      • Sound isolating super soft ear cushions
      See all benefits

        The Stretch

        The auto-fitting Stretch sets a new standard for durable high-def sound on the go. These robust bad boys are both super-flexible and super tough, while deluxe cushioning ensures 5-star comfort.
        Super stretch headband for enhanced durability

        Super stretch headband for enhanced durability

        The headband is constructed with a high grade nylon TR55 superstretch polymer ensuring these headphones are extremely tough and flexible.

        Tough tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors

        Tough tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors

        Thanks to the tough tangle-free fabric cable and reinforced connectors these headphones are built to stand up to the wear and tear of your active lifestyle.

        Cable stress relief to prevent breakage

        Cable stress relief to prevent breakage

        Inspired by the latest in ski technology the cable quickly disconnects from the headband whenever the cable is caught. Simply reconnect the cable to the cable stress relief of the headphone and you can continue enjoying your music.

        Sound isolating super soft ear cushions

        Sound isolating super soft ear cushions

        The deluxe super soft ear cushions enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.

        Auto fit cushioned headband

        Thanks to the clever construction and stretchable inner band The Stretch self adjusts to fit every head perfectly each time.

        Dynamic 40mm drivers deliver deep, dynamic bass

        With dynamic 40mm drivers these headphones deliver a crystal clear sound experience coupled with a bass thumping performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          12 - 24 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          104  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          single-sided cable
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Depth
          9  cm
          Depth
          3.5  inch
          Gross weight
          0.5  kg
          Gross weight
          1.102  lb
          Height
          21.5  cm
          Height
          8.5  inch
          Nett weight
          0.355  lb
          Nett weight
          0.161  kg
          Tare weight
          0.339  kg
          Tare weight
          0.747  lb
          UPC
          6 09585 21448 4
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Width
          7.7  inch
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.78  kg
          Gross weight
          3.924  lb
          GTIN
          1 06 09585 21448 1
          Height
          21.4  cm
          Height
          8.4  inch
          Length
          29.5  cm
          Length
          11.6  inch
          Nett weight
          0.483  kg
          Nett weight
          1.065  lb
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          1.297  kg
          Tare weight
          2.859  lb
          Width
          9.5  inch
          Width
          24.2  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Depth
          3.0  inch
          Height
          7.7  inch
          Height
          19.5  cm
          Weight
          0.16  kg
          Weight
          0.353  lb
          Width
          6.7  inch
          Width
          17  cm

